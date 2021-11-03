CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U2 Drops First New Song Since 2019

By Music News
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU2 is back with its first new song since 2019. Pitchfork reported the track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” will be featured in the animated musical feature, Sing 2, which opens on December 22nd. Bono voiced the film's character “Clay Calloway,” who is described as “a reclusive lion rock...

wvli927.com

