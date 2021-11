NBC is kicking off the holiday season as it always does with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25, and it’s the 95th march!. This year’s event, as the parade takes to the streets of New York City, will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups, a host of musical stars, and Santa Claus. It will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones on NBC and Telemundo, as well as be live-streamed on Peacock. Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host the three-hour telecast for NBC and Peacock, while En Casa con Telemundo’s Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan, accompanied by Freddy Lomelí, will host Telemundo’s coverage.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO