DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After serving two terms as Texas Land Commissioner, Republican George P. Bush wants to become the state’s top prosecutor. “I’m running for Attorney General because Texans deserve better than what they’ve got,” said Bush. Incumbent Ken Paxton still faces state fraud charges from before he became Attorney General, and is reportedly under FBI investigation after his top lieutenants last year accused him of bribery among other things. Paxton has repeatedly denied any wrong-doing. But during an interview in Dallas Wednesday, Bush said he worries if Paxton becomes the Republican nominee, he’ll be indicted and become vulnerable. “Ken Paxton will lose in the...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO