The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Lakers are 5-3 overall and 4-2 at home, and are coming in off a 119-117 win over the Houston Rockets, their third victory in a row, on Tuesday. The Thunder are 1-6 overall and 0-4 on the road, and are in the midst of a two-game losing streak. Los Angeles is 2-6 and Oklahoma City is 3-4 against the spread in 2021. LeBron James (abdomen) has been ruled out for the Lakers.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO