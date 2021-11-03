CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Split At The Root

Rosario Dawson, Marti Noxon, Maria Grasso, Amanda Marshall, Zak Kilberg. What began as a Guatemalan mother seeking asylum for her children in the US,...

Strong Roots

They say that strong roots produce beautiful leaves, and that has never been more apparent than in the lives of Tom and Gina Proctor. The couple met after being set up on a blind date nearly 20 years ago, and when it was time to lay down roots of their own, choosing to stay in Tallahassee was easy. After all, Tom came from a family that had called the Big Bend home for generations. Upon starting a family of their own, Tom and Gina decided it was time to lay down different roots — creating a legacy of giving for their children to learn from and one day model.
Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
Grandpa’s Brutally Honest Texts to Granddaughter Has TikTok Cracking Up

One of the biggest benefits of growing old is that you are afforded the ability to no longer care. You can generally say what you want and do what you want and no one is really going to tell you otherwise. That's because you've spent enough time on this miserable planet and you probably come to the realization that the only way to generate some honest enthusiasm is to go all out.
Asser Malik: Everything To Know About Malala Yousafzai’s New Husband

The Nobel Peace Prize winner married Asser Malik in a ceremony, held at her Birmingham home on Tuesday November 9. Love is in the air! Malala Yousafzai, 24, announced that she married Asser Malik in a beautiful ceremony on Tuesday November 9. The activist, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 2014 when she was only 17, announced that she’d gotten hitched in posts on social media. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she wrote in the caption for the gorgeous photos on Instagram. Asser shared the same photo with just a heart emoji as the caption.
Meghan Markle's strict house rules for Kate Middleton

It’s been nearly two years since the so-called fab four – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – have been in the same room together. But with the Cambridges planning a royal tour in America in the not-too-distant future, the Sussexes are hoping this could change. Meghan...
See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
B.C. COVID-19 denier publicly states he is ill, dies days later

Mak Parhar told his social media followers that he was sick with a sore throat and body chills. However he denied that he had the COVID-19 virus. A B.C. conspiracy theorist who made headlines early on in the pandemic for claims that hot yoga could destroy the COVID-19 virus has died, just days after saying he was ill on social media.
Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
Turpin Sisters Rescued From California ‘House of Horrors’ Give First Interview

Two of the 13 Turpin siblings rescued from a filthy California house in 2018 have given an interview for the first time. One of the captive sisters, Jordan, said of their home environment, “The only word I know to call it is ‘hell.’” The interview with Diane Sawyer is part of an upcoming special, “Escape from a House of Horror,” on the Turpin’s household and the children’s liberation, Body camera footage shows two of the children shackled to their bed as police entered the home. The Turpin parents, David and Louise, are serving prison sentences of 25 to life after pleading guilty to 14 counts of torture. Jordan’s sister, unidentified in the interview, said, “Mother, she choked me and I literally thought I was going to die.”
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Marries Her Partner At Her Birmingham Home — Photos

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai proudly shared social media images from her wedding day to Asser Malik. The nuptials took place on Nov. 9 at home in England. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai got married! The 24-year-old Pakistani activist said “I do” to partner Asser Malik on November 9 at their home in Birmingham, England. Malala shared images from the wedding day to Instagram, which can be seen HERE, alongside a sweet message about her special day. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
Cancer-stricken woman defrauded by family members

A 91-year-old woman dying of cancer used her last words to speak of her sadness after her great niece and nephew stole more than £14,000 from her, police said. Twins Jenna and Jon Dyer, 36, of Carlton, defrauded their great aunt Eva over three months, using her cards to steal cash from three accounts.
