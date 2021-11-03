CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Metallica + Leo Sayer Meet in Metal ‘Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ Mashup

By Philip Trapp
Noisecreep
Noisecreep
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you think the members of Metallica ever feel like dancing?. If they do, a new musical mashup that mixes Metallica's "Sad But True" with singer Leo Sayer's 1970s disco-R&B hit "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing" could make a good song for cutting a rug. The jarring but...

noisecreep.com

