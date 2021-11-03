South Side: Season 2 | Official Trailer

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show.
Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS.
As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius Productions and the “NCIS” fan base, answering hundreds of information requests from viewers. In earlier years of the show, she helped organize fan participation at an annual fan convention in Los Angeles, organizing a set visit for attendees. She served the same position on “Jag” and “Quantum Leap,” and as a result, many of those...
