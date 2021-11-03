CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

South Side: Season 2 | Official Trailer

By JBettis420
thisis50.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe adventure capitalists are back. South Side follows two friends who are ready to take over...

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

Related
ramascreen.com

Official Key Art And Trailer For GEN:LOCK Season 2

The second season of the Max Original adult animated series, GEN:LOCK, debuts THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4 on HBO Max. The series is executive produced by and stars Michael B. Jordan (“Creed,” “Black Panther”) and also executed produced by Alana Mayo. Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, is co-producing the series alongside Ryan P. Hall and Dan Shorr for WarnerMedia’s Rooster Teeth.
COMICS
Complex

‘South Side’ Co-Creator Diallo Riddle Talks Season 2 and Appearances on ‘Insecure’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Two summers ago, actor-writer Diallo Riddle was at the helm of two new series, Comedy Central’s South Side and IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase. In that timeframe, Sherman’s dropped a hilarious Black History Month Spectacular and South Side became an HBO Max Original. Really dope when you can see a comedy rooted in the Black experience in the south side of Chicago getting put on this kind of platform early into its run.
CHICAGO, IL
ramascreen.com

New Official Trailer For LOST IN SPACE Final Season

Netflix has released this new official trailer for the third and final season of Lost in Space. All episodes drop December 1, 2021, only on Netflix. In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet.
TV SERIES
thecheyennepost.com

The Witcher Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Destiny is a beast. Watch the official trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher. The Witcher Season 2 debuts December 17, only on Netflix. Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 214 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Official Trailer#Englewood
keengamer.com

Camp Cretaceous Season 4 Official Trailer, Not Set in Isla Sorna

After a long wait fans finally got a Camp Cretaceous season 4 official trailer. It’s on the Jurassic World YouTube channel. The trailer begins with the campers on their boat when they are suddenly attacked by the Mosasaurus. Next, they wake up on a beach among the ruins of the boat. So, the campers didn’t have control over where they landed. Many fans have speculated that Isla Sorna may be the setting of season 4. However, Scott Kreamer has put that to rest.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Severide Reveals Reason for Stella’s Extended Absence

“Chicago Fire” has seen some dramatic changes and developments throughout season 10. However, Wednesday night’s episode gave fans clarity regarding some situations, while introducing brand new storylines simultaneously. As if Wednesday night’s episode of “Chicago Fire,” entitled “What Happened at Whiskey Point?” weren’t intense enough, one of our headlining characters...
CHICAGO, IL
ramascreen.com

Watch This Official Trailer For Peacock’s SAVED BY THE BELL Season 2

Peacock has released this official trailer for SAVED BY THE BELL Season 2 which Premieres Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The New Season of #SavedbytheBell Drops November 24. See You There, Preppy. ABOUT SAVED BY THE BELL SEASON 2:. In Season 2 of Peacock’s hit comedy SAVED BY THE BELL, Bayside...
BELL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
imore.com

Apple TV+ debuts official teaser trailer for season three of 'Servant'

Apple has debuted the official teaser trailer for season three of "Servant." The new season will premiere on the streaming service on January 21, 2022. Season one and two are streaming now on Apple TV+. The past always comes back to haunt you. Servant Season 3 premieres January 21, watch...
TV SERIES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The Witcher season 2 official trailer is all about fighting and rebuilding

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Witcher season 2, offering a longer look than the teaser trailer released back in July. Nonetheless, it doesn’t necessarily reveal a lot of what to expect in terms of story for the season (which, frankly, is a good thing in this age of trailers that give away the entire story). Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) brings Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) to Kaer Morhen, where she will be protected and probably gain combat training, and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is off doing… something. Basically, the two main things Netflix’s official trailer for The Witcher season 2 offers are plenty of action and the promise of rebuilding after a lot of tumultuous situations at the end of last season.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Atlanta Season 3: Donald Glover Drops Surprise Teaser Trailer — And Side-Eyes Those Who Say FX's Dave Is as Good

Behold, the first footage from Atlanta Season 3! Donald Glover dropped a surprise teaser trailer for the FX comedy’s highly anticipated return on Sunday, nearly three-and-a-half years after its Season 2 finale (which aired May 5, 2018). But what exactly is in the trailer? “Happy Halloween,” Glover tweeted, alongside a link to Gilga.com. Upon clicking the link, it takes you to a landing page. Then there’s another hyperlink — “Enter Gilga” — which you click to pull up the video. What follows is an eerie 60 seconds of footage. Brian Tyree Henry (aka Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles) appears at the 32-second mark, followed...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘NCIS’ Pays ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius Productions and the “NCIS” fan base, answering hundreds of information requests from viewers. In earlier years of the show, she helped organize fan participation at an annual fan convention in Los Angeles, organizing a set visit for attendees. She served the same position on “Jag” and “Quantum Leap,” and as a result, many of those...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
B105

The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Spoiler That Everyone Missed

As Season 4 of Yellowstone approaches (Nov. 7, Paramount Network), fans are anxious to find out who shot John Dutton, bombed Beth Dutton and attacked Kayce Dutton. No shortage of fan theories abound, but the answer may be obvious. Many have leaned into a multiple attackers theory, because no one...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy