COLUMBIA, Missouri – On a dreary night at Walton Stadium, the Texas A&M Aggies dropped a 1-0 decision to the Missouri Tigers, 1-0, in Thursday’s regular-season finale. The Aggies appeared to score the equalizer in the 88th minute, but it was wiped off the board. After stripping the ball from a defender, Maile Hayes was fouled in the box and Lauren Geczik played the advantage with a successful shot into an empty net, but the goal was taken off the board due to a whistle. A free kick was offered up rather than the penalty kick and Barbara Olivieri’s attempt got hung up in the clutter.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO