Tesla's Elon Musk bemoans German red tape, again

By Tom Sims
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Nov 2): Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk took to Twitter to bemoan a consultation process launched on Tuesday for local citizens to express objections to a huge factory he...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Benzinga

Tesla Flashes Warning Signals Following Elon Musk's Selling Spree

On Thursday, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reached a milestone with 30,000 superchargers stationed worldwide, ahead of its plans to open the network to other brands of electric vehicles. The $7.5 billion federal program for EV infrastructure, which is part of the $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan President Joe Biden is...
Redorbit.com

Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion in Tesla Shares

After running a poll on Twitter in which he promised to sell ten percent of his Tesla shares (NASDAQ:TSLA) if his followers approved it, Elon Musk has sold slightly over $5 billion in TSLA. That includes 934,000 shares worth $1.1 billion, which he will use to cover tax obligations related...
Elon Musk
Markets Insider

'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry spars with Elon Musk over Rivian's 'true test' in his 2nd Twitter spat with the Tesla CEO this week

Michael Burry hit back at Tesla's Elon Musk on Twitter Friday for the second time this week, sparring this round over electric-truck maker Rivian. In Rivian's public debut this week, the company scored a valuation higher than that of legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors. Musk commented on his competitor's blockbuster IPO by saying the "true test" is whether Rivian can achieve high production and breakeven cash flow.
New Haven Register

Elon Musk Responds to Tesla Competitor's Stellar IPO

On Wednesday, electric vehicle automaker Rivian debuted on the stock market with a market cap of more than $100 billion. Naturally, people turned to Twitter for Elon Musk's perspective on the blockbuster IPO. One user compared Tesla's IPO to Rivian's tweeting, "When $TSLA IPOed at a value of $1.7 billion they had been selling Roadster for 2 years & had stunned the world with Model S reveal the year before. No criticism of Rivian, but 24 hours into IPO MC is $100B with zero revenue. A sign of the times @elonmusk?"
FOXBusiness

Tesla's Elon Musk trolls Rivian after blockbuster IPO

Despite Rivian's blockbuster IPO, Elon Musk has warned that the "true test" for the electric vehicle maker and Tesla competitor's success will be to achieve high production and breakeven cash flow. "There have been hundreds of automotive startups, both electric & combustion, but Tesla is [the] only American carmaker to...
foxsanantonio.com

Tesla's Elon Musk blasts Rivian after rival's outstanding stock debut

WASHINGTON (TND) — Tesla's Elon Musk criticized rival Rivian Thursday after its successful market presentation, citing high production and breakeven cash flow as potential downfalls for the rival automaker. “There have been hundreds of automotive startups, both electric and combustion, but Tesla is the only American carmaker to reach high...
TheStreet

Buy the Elon Musk Dip in Tesla Stock?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares have been incredibly volatile this week. The stock is down 3.6% on Friday as investors try to sort out the next direction. Amid the recent slide — and perhaps one could say it triggered the decline — is CEO Elon Musk’s recent selling.
FOX40

After Twitter poll, CEO Elon Musk sells off $5B in Tesla shares

DETROIT (AP) — After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker’s stock, raising over $5 billion. The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk’s stake in the company. About $1.1 billion will go toward paying […]
CNN

Rivian's coming in hot. Watch out, Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. A year ago the name Rivian showed up almost exclusively as the third or fourth name in a list of up-and-coming electric vehicle makers. The big buzz was focused on Tesla (of course) and Nikola (yeesh). If you're not familiar with Rivian yet, buckle on up.
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
