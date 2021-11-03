Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore to states as GST compensation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): EKI Energy Services Limited (EKI Energy) (Considering the higher demand for carbon credits and a widening demand-supply gap in the global markets, we had entered in a major deal to purchase carbon credits in H1 FY22.As part of our business strategy of continuous expansion across different geographies and industries, we are also exploring new avenues of business. EKI Energy is exploring attractive business opportunities arising from the proposed Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). The scheme is applicable from 2021 and voluntary for all countries until 2027 but many countries including the US and China have already implemented the scheme and other countries to follow in the near term. The implementation of CORSIA will increase global carbon credit demand substantially and will increase the demand-supply gap further.With improving market dynamics, the current carbon offsetting demand is sustainable and expected to increase in future. We are positively looking forward to the scheduled COP26, which is expected to bring more stringent guidelines to control emission and increase emission reduction targets. The increasing awareness for reduction in global emissions and collective efforts of various regulatory bodies is expected to increase the pricing and scope of carbon pricing instruments over time.Going forward, with strong business fundamentals, higher demand for carbon credits supported by evolving global carbon credit markets and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident of continuing strong growth momentum and maximizing shareholder value." Founded in 2011, EKI Energy Services Limited (EKI Energy) is one of the leading company in the carbon credit industry in India with an established global footprint. EKI Energy is a renowned brand in the realm of "climate change, carbon credits and sustainability solutions". We provide all services in carbon asset management that includes, carbon footprint management, sustainability audits, training for quality control and management, carbon neutrality, life-cycle analysis and end to end carbon offset project management.

