Warren Buffett has spent more cash shopping for again Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s inventory lately than he did amassing his greatest fairness wager on Apple Inc. Berkshire spent almost $20 billion extra repurchasing its personal inventory because the center of 2018 than it deployed accumulating its Apple stake via the top of final 12 months. In complete, Buffett poured about $51 billion into buybacks since a change to its coverage greater than three years in the past, and seems to have continued snapping up no less than $1.7 billion of inventory because the finish of September.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO