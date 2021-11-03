Real estate sales boom in Pa.'s rural areas

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
(CNN) — Pfizer and BioNTech said on Tuesday they're seeking emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for a Covid-19 vaccine booster for all individuals age 18 and older. The companies are seeking an amendment to the existing EUA for booster doses for some adults. The companies...
Rep. Paul Gosar 's (R-Ariz.) sister said Tuesday that other lawmakers do not hold her brother accountable after he tweeted a video earlier this week that depicted violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . "I have proximity to this sociopath who has been elected from a very...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced on Tuesday that he will not run for Senate in 2022 and will instead seek another term as governor. "I'd rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results. That's why I am going to run for a fourth term," Sununu said speaking from Concord, N.H.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on infrastructure dollars to help fix the clogged ports and blanket the nation with internet access — but a series of initiatives rolled out on Tuesday show that the urgent pace might not be fast enough to address the immediate needs of an economy coping with a supply chain squeeze and a shift to remote work.
NEW YORK (AP) — At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties, according to a new federal investigation released Tuesday. The report from the Office of Special Counsel says the officials broke the law without consequence and with the administration’s...
Prosecutors on Tuesday continued to try to pick apart the defense that the three white men on trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery were attempting to conduct a citizen’s arrest. Jeff Brandeberry, a Glynn County, Georgia, police patrol officer who responded to the scene, testified Tuesday morning that Greg...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Tuesday that some may have felt "misled" by his comments on Covid-19 vaccines. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sirius XM, Rodgers confirmed he’s unvaccinated; claimed he's allergic to vaccines and has taken ivermectin; said he is the victim of a “woke mob”; and acknowledged he's been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.
Travis Scott and the organizers of the Astroworld music festival should have stopped the event when they realized members of the crowd were in danger, Houston's fire chief said in a new interview Tuesday. Eight people were killed, including two teenagers, when a crowd surged toward the stage. "Absolutely. Look:...
