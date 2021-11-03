CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Real estate sales boom in Pa.'s rural areas

By Kris B. Mamula Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Gettysburg Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their daughter Abby ready to graduate from college, Kevin and Cathy...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
The Hill

Sununu passes on US Senate race in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced on Tuesday that he will not run for Senate in 2022 and will instead seek another term as governor. "I'd rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results. That's why I am going to run for a fourth term," Sununu said speaking from Concord, N.H.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on infrastructure dollars to help fix the clogged ports and blanket the nation with internet access — but a series of initiatives rolled out on Tuesday show that the urgent pace might not be fast enough to address the immediate needs of an economy coping with a supply chain squeeze and a shift to remote work.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties, according to a new federal investigation released Tuesday. The report from the Office of Special Counsel says the officials broke the law without consequence and with the administration’s...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condominium
NBC News

Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for people feeling 'misled' by comments on Covid vaccine

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Tuesday that some may have felt "misled" by his comments on Covid-19 vaccines. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sirius XM, Rodgers confirmed he’s unvaccinated; claimed he's allergic to vaccines and has taken ivermectin; said he is the victim of a “woke mob”; and acknowledged he's been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy