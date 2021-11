Graydient Collective is giving us something to be thankful for this November with upcoming streams featuring Tydrous, ILAASO, and Frescobaldi. If you’re craving some of the most forward-thinking sounds in the scene right now, look no further than to what Graydient Collective has been cooking up. This group of talented artists is led by Julian Gray, who continues to carve out his own unique space in the scene, and consistently delivers some of the most stunning beats for everyone to consume. Each week, they put their tasty treats from different members of the collective and their friends on full display with the Gallery Sessions series on Twitch, and November is shaping up to be another fantastic run.

