IOS 15 is available for a long list of devices. The iPhone 6S, which was released in 2015 can be upgraded to iOS 15. It will not get all the features that the iPhone 13 will but it remains eligible for all iOS 15 updates. All iPhone models, starting from the iPhone 6S to iPhone 13 will be able to upgrade to iOS 15 however, the experience will not be the same for everyone. The one unifying factor though is bugs; most iPhone users will experience the same bugs.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO