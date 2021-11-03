Laramie Main Street Looking for BrewFest Board Members!

Best in Show and First Place was awarded to DAC’s own member artists, Christine D’Amour Holden and Sarah Budd. Collecting Second Place for “Camp Road” was Steven Cobb from Massena, NY. Beverly Patchin who creates photography from Lisbon was awarded for “Mum-Extruded”. From the south-end of the county in Paul Smiths, NY, Diane Leifheit’s pastel painting “Cape Split, Bay of Fundy” won an Honorable Mention. A second Honorable Mention was given to William Parmer of Winthrop, NY for “Early October Landscape”. These award winning artworks and Catherine LaPointe Vollmer’s Collection will be on display at DAC’s renovated gallery thru the Holiday Season. DAC acknoldges these sponsors for the “Art on East Main” : IBC, Sid G. Spear, Adirondack 1892, Inc., King Clark Co. Inc., and Bailey Ford. Downtown Artist Cellar with the support of local businesses as well as you will continue to create art and community.

MASSENA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO