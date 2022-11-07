ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordstrom’s Just Added 20,000 More Items to Its Black Friday Sale—Including 40% Off Uggs

By Bella Gerard, Summer Cartwright and Olivia Marcus
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Thanksgiving turkey is delicious and all that, but nothing tastes as good as Black Friday savings feel. Only this year, I’ll be shopping long before I’m eating! Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale has officially started two weeks before Turkey Day—but believe me, I’m not complaining. Now, instead of shopping after Thanksgiving, I can buy myself something cute (and on sale!) to wear to sit in the living room with all my cousins. Life is good!

Seriously, though. Nordstrom is going in on Black Friday savings this year, and today officially kicks things off. More deals will be added closer to Black Friday (Circle back around November 18, hint hint.) but until then, shoppers can get up to 40 percent off UGG accessories , Nike workout attire, Free People sweaters, Matisse shoes, Rails denim and so. much. more. Sheesh!

Whether you’re looking to shop for yourself or load up on holiday gifts for less, Nordstrom should be your one-stop shop for presents big and small. That Ganni dress your favorite influencer keeps posting on Instagram? It’s on sale. The Frye boots your brother asked for for Christmas? Babe, they’re on sale, too . Personally, I plan on picking up some Free People sweaters , a new pair of boots, Rails denim and of course, UGG home gooods for myself and my sisters . In addition to fun new wardrobe treats, I also use Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale to stock up on my essentials. Hello, new bras and shapewear!

Nordstrom put a whopping 39,000+ items on sale for Black Friday , and we combed through every damn page to find the absolute best deals to shop. Read on for a few of our choice selects below. Happy Black Friday a few weeks early, y’all!

Montana Lug Sole Booties

There’s still plenty of time to get your money’s worth out of a pair of boots this season and this lug sole pair with knit paneling are cute and comfortable.



Montana Lug Sole Booties $59.99 (was $139)

Karl Lagerfeld Double Breasted Long Wool Blend Coat

If you’re dreaming of spending the holidays somewhere chic and romantic (Paris?) this double-breasted Karl Lagerfeld jacket will at least help you achieve the look.



Double Breasted Long Wool Blend Coat $249.90 (was $395)

Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag

This orange Coach bag is the ultimate treat yourself piece. It can be worn crossbody or a shoulder bag and is 30 percent off.



Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag $315 (was $450)

Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings

Alo on sale? Say no more! This pair of high-waisted leggings are one of the brand’s most popular styles (for good reason) and now you can get them for over 30 percent off.



Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings $78.99 (was $118)

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

This Natori bra is my favorite bra of all time (and I’m saying that as someone with DDs). I always try to buy a new one when they go on sale.



Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra $40.80 (was $68)

Stella Western Boot

In my opinion, everyone needs a party boot and this metallic pair of cowboy boots is beyond fabulous.



Stella Western Boot $200 (was $285)

Free People Milo Tunic Sweater

It’s officially sweater weather and Free People makes some of the coziest options on the market.



Free People Milo Tunic Sweater $88 (was $148)

Levis Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans

Hailey Bieber’s favorite jeans brand just got even better. These vintage-looking pants are a whopping 40% off. They have a relaxed fit that pairs so well with everything from tees to crop tops.



Levis Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight… $58.80 (was $98)

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Gore-Tex ® Waterproof Sneaker

If you’re in need of a fresh pair of running shoes, this pair of Nikes are an awesome pick—functional, fashionable and on sale.



Pegasus Trail 3 Gore-Tex® Waterproof… $136.96 (was $160)

Loewe Nano Flamenco Leather Clutch

This Loewe bag is for the high fashion shoppers! It’s definitely still a splurge but it’s incredibly rare to see a brand like Loewe go on sale.



Loewe Nano Flamenco Leather Clutch $904.50 (was $1,350)

Moonlight Eco Pajamas

Get some holiday shopping done and pick up this cozy pajama set . Who wouldn’t love the multi-color stripe pattern?



Moonlight Eco Pajamas $49.99 (was $75)

Tory Burch Hank Sneaker

I can’t get over how cute this pair of Tory Burch sneakers are—they come in three colors and they’re all on sale.



Loewe Nano Flamenco Leather Clutch $166.60 (was $238)

Vince Seam Front Stretch Cotton Trousers

Vince always knows how to make chic workwear that works for everyday life and this pair of trousers are perfect.



Vince Seam Front Stretch Cotton Trousers $158 (was $395)

UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper

Any deal on Uggs is a rare one, but this discount on the brand’s supremely popular fuzzy slippers has us shook. Get the lounge-ready shoes on sale for $68 —an absolute steal for your wallet and your feet.



UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide… $68.99 (was $90)

Ray-Ban Gradient Lens Aviator Sunglasses

Take a whole 20% off the most iconic sunglasses on the market . Get yourself (or your favorite family member) a nice pair of new Ray-Ban Wayfarers for under $200. They look cool, save your eyes from harsh rays, and give major Main Character energy.



Ray-Ban Gradient Lens Aviator Sunglasses $160 (was $200)

Rails The Getty High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

This pair of jeans from Rails will look great with every shoe option in your closet—from ballet flats to boots, you can’t go wrong with the perfect wide-leg cut.



Rails The Getty High Waist Wide Leg… $148.50 (was $198)

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

