William Lucking death: Sons of Anarchy actor dies aged 80

Sons of Anarchy star William Lucking has died aged 80.

Lucking died on 18 October in his Las Vegas home, says his wife, Sigrid Insull Lucking in an obituary posted on Facebook.

The post said: “Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry.”

Lucking also played a notable supporting role in The A-Team from 1983 to1984 and also recurred in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine from 1995 to 1997.

Lucking was also a prolific film actor, primarily in supporting roles. Some of his most notable films include Oklahoma Crude , Erin Brockovich and The Rundown alongside Dwayne Johnson.

The actor’s most famous role is that of Piney Winston in Kurt Sutter’s popular crime drama, Sons of Anarchy . He appeared in 35 episodes of the show through the first four seasons.

Lucking was born in 1941 in Virginia before moving to California some time in the 1950s. After graduating with a degree in literature from UCLA, Lucking first appeared onscreen in 1968 in an episode of Ironside .

He went on to guest star in a number of hugely popular shows such as The X-Files , The West Wing and NYPD Blue .

Lucking is survived by his wife, Sigrid, daughters Marjet and Juliana and granddaughters, Quinlan and Lilian.

No cause of death has yet been confirmed.