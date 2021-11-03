CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kristen Stewart's 'Literal Fear' of Undertaking Role of Princess Diana Didn't Stop the Love for Her

KCEN TV NBC 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article'I love her.' Assuming the role of one...

www.kcentv.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

This Is Not a Drill: Kristen Stewart Is Officially Engaged

There's nothing quite like an epic engagement announcement to break up the week. During a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Kristen Stewart—who is currently doing press for her forthcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer—told the radio host that she and her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, were headed down the aisle, and we couldn't be more excited.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
southernillinoisnow.com

Kristen Stewart says it was “spooky” to film a ‘Spencer’ scene wearing a replica of Princess Diana’s wedding gown

As Kristen Stewart committed to transforming into the late Princess Diana for the movie Spencer, the actress recalled one fleeting scene that gave her goosebumps. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 31-year-old admitted it felt “so spooky” to wear a replica of the late royal’s wedding dress, even if it was for a brief moment.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Spencer review: Kristen Stewart dazzles in unconventional Princess Diana biopic

In an enormous, pristine, mostly unadorned kitchen, a sign on the wall warns the assembled staff: "Keep noise to a minimum. They can hear you." The room is the kitchen at Sandringham House; the "they" is the British royal family, gathered at the English country estate for Christmas in the early '90s. The sign appears early in Pablo Larraín's Spencer, in which it might be more to the point for it to read not that they can hear you, but that they're always listening. The film's versions of Elizabeth II & Co. don't really hear anyone — however much a person cries out who they are or what they need — and least heard of all is Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana, from whose tortured perspective the defiantly eccentric biopic unravels.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Royals#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘The Crown’ Consultant and Princess Diana’s Friend Exits Season 5 Over Portrayal Issues

Jemima Khan, a British television producer and friend of Princess Diana, is exiting a consulting role on the upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama series “The Crown.” In an interview with The Sunday Times (via Vulture), Khan said “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan asked her to consult on the new season of the series. Princess Diana debuted on “The Crown” last season played by Emma Corrin, and the upcoming Season 5 casts Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, and covers the years directly leading up to her death in 1997. “In 2019, Peter Morgan asked me to co-write on the fifth series...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy