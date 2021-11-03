Kristen Stewart's 'Literal Fear' of Undertaking Role of Princess Diana Didn't Stop the Love for Her

In an enormous, pristine, mostly unadorned kitchen, a sign on the wall warns the assembled staff: "Keep noise to a minimum. They can hear you." The room is the kitchen at Sandringham House; the "they" is the British royal family, gathered at the English country estate for Christmas in the early '90s. The sign appears early in Pablo Larraín's Spencer, in which it might be more to the point for it to read not that they can hear you, but that they're always listening. The film's versions of Elizabeth II & Co. don't really hear anyone — however much a person cries out who they are or what they need — and least heard of all is Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana, from whose tortured perspective the defiantly eccentric biopic unravels.

