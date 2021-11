You may have had the thought, “I feel like everyone hates me,” at some point. Here’s what it could be stemming from and what you can do. If you’ve ever had the thought, you’re not alone. The all-consuming negative thought is common among those with anxiety and mood disorders, those with self-esteem issues, and those of us who might simply be having a bad day.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO