OSU’s Bricker Hall (190 N Oval Mall building 001, Columbus, OH 43210) Just ahead of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, a coalition of U.S. youth climate advocacy organizations will kick off a campaign to end fossil fuel expansion by 2022 by targeting financers of the fossil fuel industry. Columbus organizers are joining in on a national day of action by calling on The Ohio State University’s President and Board of Trustees to completely divest from all fossil fuel projects immediately and reinvest in renewable energy. A coalition of students and Columbus community members will rally in front of OSU President Johnson’s office to take a stand against Ohio State’s investment in the climate crisis. Ohio Climate Youth for Climate Justice is a youth-led movement organizing radical action to address the climate crisis with the focus and urgency that the issue deserves.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO