I’d like to rescind my previous statement that there is too much TV and amend it as follows: There is not enough TV featuring JoJo Siwa doing a jazz routine as a deranged clown. It was Horror Night on Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, which meant lots of sexy vampires, fake blood, and Olivia Jade in a Purge mask. That’s all fine and great, but most important was Siwa and her partner, Jenna Johnson, dressed as It’s Pennywise and Georgie, respectively, while dancing to a spooky version of “Anything Goes.” It was, in a word, incredible.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO