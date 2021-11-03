CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Contemplated Killing His Abusive Father

By Entertainment News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith reveals in his forthcoming memoir that he once contemplated killing his father. He writes in an excerpt published in People, “When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head...

Will Smith Says He Contemplated Suicide In New Docuseries

Will Smith has revealed in his upcoming YouTube docuseries that he once contemplated suicide. In the trailer for Will's Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life series where he set a goal for himself to lost 20 pounds in 20 weeks after his quarantine weight gain, he spoke on his difficult the task was.
Will Smith Says He Had A Brief Fantasy Of Murdering His Dad To 'Avenge' Abuse Of Mom

New details from Will Smith’s upcoming memoir are shedding light on a horrific childhood experience that caused the actor to contemplate murdering his own father. In September, GQ did a profile of the 53-year-old “King Richard” star that touched on a moment of violence Smith recounts in his book “Will” (due out Tuesday). According to the magazine, Smith writes about witnessing his father punch his mother on the side of the head. Smith, who was 9 years old at the time, was shocked by the violence and froze, and his failure to intervene on his mom’s behalf resulted in the actor feeling like a coward for most of his life, GQ said of the recollections in the book. The magazine then emphasized how Smith said this had affected him and had cast his career accomplishments as retribution or “a subtle string of apologies” to his mother for his inaction that day.
Will Smith
Will Smith says ‘darkness arose within’ him while recalling childhood memory of mother’s attack

Will Smith has revealed that a “darkness arose within” him while recalling a childhood memory of his father attacking his mother. In an excerpt from his forthcoming memoir Will, published exclusively by People on Wednesday (3 November), the actor detailed his complicated relationship with father Willard Carroll Smith Sr, who passed away from cancer in 2016. The Men in Black actor, who was raised by Will Sr and his mother Caroline Bright, recounted a terrible act of violence by his father against Bright.Smith wrote: “When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side...
Will Smith recalls thinking he could kill his father and get away with it: 'I'm one of the best actors in the world'

Will Smith is opening up about his relationship with his late father, revealing he once thought about killing him to "avenge my mother." The actor in his upcoming book Will writes that his father, who died in 2016, was an alcoholic who abused his mother, recounting an incident where he watched him "punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed" and "spit blood," according to an excerpt published by People. Smith writes that this "defined who I am," and he recalls thinking as a kid that he "would one day avenge my mother" and that when "I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would slay him."
Will Smith: What is an emancipated minor and why did Jaden Smith ask to be legally separated from his parents?

Will Smith revealed that his son Jaden Smith asked to become emancipated when he was a minor, aged 15.Jaden’s request came after the pair co-starred in the 2013 film After Earth, which Will described as “an abysmal box office and critical failure”.“And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit,” Smith wrote in an extract of his new memoir obtained by People, adding: “Jaden had faithfully done everything that I’d instructed him to do, and I had coached him into the worst public mauling he’d ever experienced.”The Independence Day actor described how his “heart shattered” when Jaden asked him to become...
Will Smith paid his father’s child-support debts

Will Smith has revealed that he paid his father’s child support bill to cover money that was meant to contribute towards his upbringing.In his new memoir, Will, the Independence Day actor details his parents’ separation and eventual divorce. When the divorce was finalised, Smith’s father was served with a $140,000 (£103,000) bill for backdated child support.By the time their divorce was finalised, Smith was already an adult and a successful actor and rapper and explained why he paid the sum that his father couldn’t afford: “Daddio didn’t have $140,000 (£103,000), and Mom-Mom was unwilling to make any concession whatsoever....
Will Smith Shares Intimate Details About Separation Period From Wife Jada Pinkett

When Jada Pinkett Smith brought herself to her famous Red Table on her Facebook Watch series to reveal her previous "entanglement" with singer August Alsina, many gasped. Some of the gasps were due to her longtime husband, blockbuster actor Will Smith, sitting across from her at the table in support. The couple explained that Jada and Alsina's whirlwind romance occurred during a separation period between Will and Jada. The couple eventually reconciled.
