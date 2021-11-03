Survey to Help Guide How Lewis County Spends $15 Million in American Rescue Plan Act Money

Lewis County Courthouse

Lewis County wants to hear from its residents on how to best spend $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money expected to be allocated to the local government.

The county has launched an online survey, set to close on Dec. 10, to gain feedback from residents and businesses. Residents can participate by filling out the survey at www.polco.us/lewiscoresopen and businesses can participate at www.polco.us/lewiscobizopen.

The survey, which takes less than 10 minutes to complete, could have substantial influence over how the money is spent.

“Unlike Publishers’ Clearing House, your participation in this survey can produce a ‘Win!’ for the citizens,” Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock said in a statement. “We have an opportunity to invest wisely in our community. Please tell us what you think would benefit Lewis County.”

Community groups, local governments, businesses and residents are encouraged to share the survey link around the community. The wider and more frequently the survey is communicated, the more opportunity residents will have to make their voices heard in the process.

ARPA is a congressional stimulus package that was passed earlier this year by Congress in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than $350 billion has been allocated for state, local, territorial and tribal governments.

According to a news release from Lewis County, funds allocated from the bill can only be used to respond to the public health emergency or its associated economic impacts; provide premium pay to eligible essential workers; cover government revenue lost due to the pandemic; and in investments to infrastructure, such as water, sewer and broadband.

Lewis County plans on publishing data from the survey results in early January. More information on county ARPA funds can be found online at www.lewiscountywa.gov/arpa/.