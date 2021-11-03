Cispus Learning Center Starts Fall Fundraiser

Cispus Learning Center

The Cispus Learning Center, a 68-acre campus in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest offering outdoor learning and overnight camping opportunities for students, is teaming up with the South Puget Sound Foundation to raise $10,000 for a “Give Local” event.

Funds will go toward enrolling kids in the learning center in the spring.

The opportunity to donate to the fund will run for the next few weeks. Anyone can donate by visiting http://cispus.org/.

In line with COVID-19 restrictions, the Cispus Learning Center has had to cut down to smaller groups of students in the last 20 months.

“We design and provide fun, hands-on programs for all ages that build school community, promote students as leaders, and teach social responsibility for all ages,” Cispus management said in an email this week. “During their residential overnight camping trip they embark on an adventure of a lifetime. This rite of passage for many is the opening of doorways, a look into the type of steward they will be for the environment.”