W.F. West Recovers for Four-Set Win Over Rochester

By Eric Trent / etrent@chronline.com
 9 days ago
FILE PHOTO -- W.F. West's Kambriah Simper (7) returns a Centralia serve on Oct. 12, 2021.

After dropping an ugly first set, W.F. West roared back to life to defeat visiting Rochester (14-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-13) in a 2A Evergreen Conference game Tuesday on senior night.

Senior Anna White led the Bearcats’ attack with a match-high 10 kills, while senior Ava Olsen and junior Morgan Rogerson each added seven kills.

“It was a good night hitting,” W.F. West coach Robert Lucas said. “We had a lot of opportunities.”

It was also a good night of serving for the Bearcats, with Maggie Busse, Savannah Hawkins and Rogerson each burning three aces. Rogers had 20 attempts and Saige Brindle had 25 attempts.

“Serving was on-point for us,” Lucas said. “While not a lot of aces, we had a lot of attempts. Big night serving and playing defense.”

Rochester was led by Hailey Angwood and Lauren Rotter, who each tallied five kills. Angwood added two blocks and four digs, while Rotter had five digs.

Roisin Stull contributed two kills, four blocks and 10 digs, Hannah Rodeheaver serveed 100% and Delany Winter stepped up into the setting role and was commended by coach Bridget Morris for her performance.

The Warriors, still in their first week back after a three-week shutdown due to COVID protocol, are still trying to shore up the little mistakes and turn into big miscues.

“We get caught in a slump and we have a hard time recovering,” Morris said.

Rochester hosts Aberdeen on senior night Thursday in its regular-season finale. W.F. West heads to the Hub City to take on Centralia in the second round of the Swamp Cup on Thursday.

