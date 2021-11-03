Ericson Gets 71.57% of Initial Vote in Apparent Landslide Port of Chehalis Win

Paul Ericson speaks at O'Blarney's during candidate debates last August.

Incumbent Paul Ericson was way ahead Tuesday night in his bid to retain his position as a Port of Chehalis commissioner.

With 71.57% of election night votes — 1,865 — he held a big lead over former Chehalis mayor Fred Rider, who garnered 720 votes for 27.63% of the ballots so far.

Ericson was appointed to a port vacancy earlier this year. Following certification, Ericson will serve out the final four years of the vacant term before he’ll need to seek reelection in 2026.

Roughly 2,606 ballots have so far been tallied in the race. There were 21 write-in votes.

Ericson is the owner and president of Chehalis-based Shelton Structures, a manufacturing business located within the port. Rider works at ToledoTel as a sales engineer and safety director.

Voter turnout on election night stood at 30.31%, according to the Lewis County Auditor’s Office. Approximately 16,398 ballots have been counted so far in races throughout the county.

The next tally of ballots will be published by the auditor’s office at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Nov. 2 general election results will be certified Nov. 23.