CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Ericson Gets 71.57% of Initial Vote in Apparent Landslide Port of Chehalis Win

By Eric Rosane / ericr@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lH3uu_0cmlWxPB00
Paul Ericson speaks at O'Blarney's during candidate debates last August.

Incumbent Paul Ericson was way ahead Tuesday night in his bid to retain his position as a Port of Chehalis commissioner.

With 71.57% of election night votes — 1,865 — he held a big lead over former Chehalis mayor Fred Rider, who garnered 720 votes for 27.63% of the ballots so far.

Ericson was appointed to a port vacancy earlier this year. Following certification, Ericson will serve out the final four years of the vacant term before he’ll need to seek reelection in 2026.

Roughly 2,606 ballots have so far been tallied in the race. There were 21 write-in votes.

Ericson is the owner and president of Chehalis-based Shelton Structures, a manufacturing business located within the port. Rider works at ToledoTel as a sales engineer and safety director.

Voter turnout on election night stood at 30.31%, according to the Lewis County Auditor’s Office. Approximately 16,398 ballots have been counted so far in races throughout the county.

The next tally of ballots will be published by the auditor’s office at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Nov. 2 general election results will be certified Nov. 23.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chehalis, WA
Elections
Chehalis, WA
Government
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
City
Chehalis, WA
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty on several charges including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was also found...
WORLD
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel demands Meadows testify Friday or risk contempt charge

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is demanding former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testify before the panel on Friday or risk potential contempt charges. The committee subpoenaed Meadows and other former Trump administration officials in September for documents and testimony. The letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslide#Apparent Landslide Port#Port Of Chehalis#Shelton Structures#Toledotel
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
343
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy