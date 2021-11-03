Photos and video: Kyle Rittenhouse trial, Day 3

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced on Tuesday that he will not run for Senate in 2022 and will instead seek another term as governor. "I'd rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results. That's why I am going to run for a fourth term," Sununu said speaking from Concord, N.H.

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO