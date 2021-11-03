CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

New study finds that the majority of Delta-8 products tested have more THC than allowable under law

By Sanford Nowlin, San Antonio Current
MetroTimes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-quarters of commercial Delta-8 products tested in a recent study contained more than the amount of THC allowable under the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp, raising questions about their legality to sell or possess. The study, released last month by cannabis consumer research firm CBD Oracle, used an...

www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 29

Toker to the right
7d ago

the federal government is so far behind on legalizing weed its pathetic if you look at a map there's only 4 states where it's still fully illegal 7 where only cbd is allowed but the rest either have it decriminalized and/or allow medical weed or recreational use that's roughly 80% of all states

Reply
5
Shane Brant
7d ago

Demonizing a plant but forcing multiple vaccines on people and threatening there jobs is ok.

Reply(4)
12
Related
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Delta-8 THC vs. Delta-9 THC: What’s Better for Pain Relief?

Statistics from the CDC show that as of 2019, over 20.4% of American adults suffer from chronic pain. And, 7.4% of them suffer from high impact chronic pain that hinders their daily life and work activities which may also affect their mental health. If you’re experiencing chronic pain yourself and...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Cannabis Inhalers: A Discreet Way To Consume Weed

This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. If you haven’t heard of cannabis inhalers before, you may want to start investigating. This article will introduce you to these fairly new devices which deliver concentrated doses of cannabis directly into your lungs. Inhalers are renowned for being more bioavailable and cleaner than virtually any other marijuana delivery mechanism. We’ll look at how they work, what their benefits are and a few of the top cannabis inhaler brands.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
thefreshtoast.com

3 Differences Between Vaping Marijuana And Smoking It

Any cannabis consumer hoping to catch a stronger buzz without increasing the amount they spend should look into vaping weed instead of smoking it the old fashioned way. One of the best aspects of consuming cannabis in 2021 is the fact that there are so many more consumption methods to choose from than there were several years ago. While stoners in the past may have been restricted to bowls and blunts, nowadays cannabis can be enjoyed using all types of elaborate bongs, pipes and vaporizers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
kentreporter.com

Buy Weed Online – Where To Order Cannabis Products & Legal Marijuana In 2021| Top Sites For Recreational Delta 8 Gummies Near Me

These days, it’s becoming increasingly easy to buy weed online, whether for recreational or for medicinal purposes. Although it’s not legal nationwide, chances are you’re probably staying in a state that already offers access to some sort of cannabis product. There are various forms of legal cannabis, and delta 8...
PHARMACEUTICALS
asapland.com

Benefits and Side Effect of Weed

1.) Cut down on alcohol, reportedly marijuana users are less likely to be obese. 2.) Boosts immune system- More and more studies are coming out about how cannabis can help the human body fight off cancer, even leading some scientists to believe that regular THC intake can shrink tumors!. 3.)...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Indy100

People are smoking lavender to help kick their cannabis habits

For cigarette smokers and those who use cannabis, it can be challenging to beat the habit.In September 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that tobacco kills more than half a million adults yearly in the United States.Many smokers want to stop, and over 400,000 of them call state-funded quitlines for assistance each year.Marijuana use among tobacco users is common and may impede quitting, but co-use rates among quitline callers are unknown.In an effort to stop, some people are taking natural routes such as smoking lavender and other herbs to beat the habit while “simulating” the act of smoking.But despite...
PHARMACEUTICALS
arcamax.com

What Exactly Is Considered High-THC Cannabis These Days?

Displaying the THC percentage of cannabis products is important for consumers who likely want to know what they’re getting into before making a purchase. But what exactly constitutes high THC?. Cannabis products sold at licensed and reputable dispensaries are always labeled with their THC content. The value is written boldly...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Denver Post

Become a marijuana master with this sommelier-like certification for cannabis

When you’re looking for a wine expert, you call a sommelier. When you’re looking for a beer expert, you call a cicerone. But who do you call when looking for a cannabis expert? (Hint: It’s not your “guy.”) Enter Ganjier (pronounced gone-je-ay), a first-of-its-kind certification program that turns enthusiasts and...
EDUCATION
studyfinds.org

Boosting the body’s natural painkillers could end the need for opioids

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Opioids, such as oxycodone, fentanyl, and morphine, are well-known for their pain relieving powers. Although they are potent pain reducers, they can also be very addicting, which can lead to overdoses and death. Over the years, scientists have struggled to find a way to balance the effectiveness of prescription painkillers while eliminating the many detrimental side-effects they cause. Now, researchers from the University Michigan find boosting the body’s innate capacity to inhibit pain may help remove the need to use addictive opioids.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Delta#Marijuana#Farm Bill#Green Leaf Lab#Cbd Oracle#Mra
sflcn.com

Cannabis Laws Across the States

One of the most highly debated and hot topics of recent years has been the legalization of cannabis. Marijuana has been illegal for the better part of a century, although many states did legalize, or at least, decriminalize the usage of medical marijuana a few decades ago. Since the legalization...
RETAIL
KXII.com

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority warns about potent THC strain

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is warning customers to be careful about what could be laced in the products they buy. “So when you mix cannabinoids together they have an entourage effect and when the entourage effect is not dosed properly you can have a bad reaction,” Bud Tender of Organic Meds, Erik Jenkins said.
HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Delta-8 THC: Let’s Talk Legality

There is a new buzzword when it comes to the hemp and cannabis industries, with a new cannabinoid on the rise. You’ve likely heard of some of the more popular cannabinoids like CBD and THC, but have you learned about delta-8 THC? This variant of its commonly known cousin tetrahydrocannabinol is making waves among cannabis and hemp connoisseurs alike. So, let’s go over some of the basics: what is delta-8 and is it legal.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Oracle
arcamax.com

Sativa Vs. Indica Marijuana Edibles: What’s The Difference?

If you are often troubled with the stress of work, or anxiety to meet deadlines, you should give Indica cannabis a shot. Sativa strains, on the other hand, are energizing. This article originally appeared on AskGrowers and has been reposted with permission. Ever since edibles infused with cannabis have entered...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Food Beast

Honest Marijuana Co. Launches New Line Of Fast-Acting “Insta”-Edibles

As the consumer base for cannabis expands, the product offerings are becoming more and more interesting. New flavors and strains become available almost daily and there is a cannabis infused version of anything you could imagine. The innovation can be credited to two major factors, science and an open yet mildly-regulated marketplace.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy