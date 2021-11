The last two years have been challenging for everyone, and the Friends of Book Hill Park is no exception. Due to the pandemic, FBHP could not host its fundraiser. In late 2020, as funds began to run low, members Ginny Poole and Lee Childs spearheaded an effort to begin maintenance of the park themselves. “Living on the same block, I did my best to keep an eye on the park,” said board president and co-founder Julia Diaz-Asper. “I think we all quickly felt that we would never be able to keep Book Hill in a state that neighbors have come to enjoy.”

CHARITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO