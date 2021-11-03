BRAINY: Brain Recovery After INjury in Youth

Emotional Adulting is a brief, drop-in skills group designed to help you work with your emotions from a space of compassion, awareness, nonjudgment, and curiosity. The skills taught in this group, which are generally drawn from mindfulness and trauma symptom management practices, are beneficial for our general well-being as well for helping to manage distress related to depression, anxiety, trauma, and other experiences. Each week will focus on a different practice, and the curriculum repeats once the first eight sessions are concluded. Come to all sessions, come to one, or pick and choose depending on your interest and schedule. For the remainder of the semester, the curriculum is:
Comments / 0