Mental Health

BRAINY: Brain Recovery After INjury in Youth

By Hub staff report
jhu.edu
 8 days ago

The Brain Injury Clinical Research Center at Kennedy Krieger Institute is recruiting youth, age 10-17, who have had a recent concussion and children, age 15-17, who have never had a concussion for a research...

hub.jhu.edu

thedoctorstv.com

Psychiatric Problems Can Be Caused by Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries

Why are traumatic brain injuries misdiagnosed in the first place? Brian injury expert Dr. Daniel Amen shares it’s rare for doctors to look at the brain and mild traumatic brain injury is a major cause of psychiatric problems. Dr. Amen shares that we need to treat people how to love your brain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Santa Clarita Radio

Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Chronic Symptoms. Is It Just In Your Head?

Mild traumatic brain injury or what most people call post concussion syndrome can be anything but mild. And new evidence suggests that it’s not all about a brain injury. So, all in all, the label is highly misleading. Mild brain injury only means that it’s not immediately life-threatening. And many of the chronic persistent debilitating symptoms can come from the top of your neck instead of the brain. The top of the neck or upper cervical spine is easier to injure than the brain and often harder to diagnose and properly treat.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
jhu.edu

Emotional Adulting: Drop-in skills group

Emotional Adulting is a brief, drop-in skills group designed to help you work with your emotions from a space of compassion, awareness, nonjudgment, and curiosity. The skills taught in this group, which are generally drawn from mindfulness and trauma symptom management practices, are beneficial for our general well-being as well for helping to manage distress related to depression, anxiety, trauma, and other experiences. Each week will focus on a different practice, and the curriculum repeats once the first eight sessions are concluded. Come to all sessions, come to one, or pick and choose depending on your interest and schedule. For the remainder of the semester, the curriculum is:
MENTAL HEALTH
#Brain Injury#Concussion#Clinical Research#In Youth#Zoom#Mri#The Brainy Research Team#The Concussion Clinic
rand.org

Advances in Care for Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injuries or PTSD

Spencer Milo scrambled to his feet in the smoke and dust, his training and adrenaline taking over. He had seen the suicide bomber, a teenage boy, maybe 15, coming toward his platoon in the split second before the blast slammed him to the ground. Now he was on the radio, calling for help for his injured teammates, shaking off the stars flicking through his own vision.
COMBAT SPORTS
ABC7 Chicago

SF researchers find possible breakthrough in treating traumatic brain injuries

SAN FRANCISCO -- From battlefield explosions, to violent sports injuries, millions of patients suffer the lifetime effects of traumatic brain injuries. Treating the symptoms is often a frustrating challenge. Now, there's hope for a possible breakthrough. In her lab at San Francisco's Gladstone Institutes, researcher Jeanne Paz, Ph.D., studies the...
SCIENCE
Progress Index

Southside Medical's new 'Brain Lane' aims to get stroke patients on recovery road quickly

PETERSBURG — Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. The key to avoiding death is to get the patient on the right road to recovery within minutes. At Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, that road is actually a lane. They call it the "Brain Lane," and since August of this year, the hospital's latest rapid-triage center has taken roughly 80 stroke patients on a five-minute assessment from the door to the CT scan room.
PETERSBURG, VA
Tidewater News

Muriel Lezak, Leading Authority on Brain Injuries, Dies at 94

She added, “As my career developed, it was fun; he wore me like a rose in his buttonhole.”. Dr. Lezak labored at clinics and taught psychology at Portland State College (now University) and the University of Portland from 1949 till she started her 19-year tenure on the V.A. hospital in 1966. In 1985, she left to show on the Oregon Health & Science University, the place she was a professor of neurology, neurosurgery and psychiatry till 2005. She lengthy had a non-public observe, and he or she continued to see sufferers till a number of years in the past.
HEALTH
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

Are Doctors Overlooking the Emotional Side of Chronic Pain?

Founder and director of the Pain Psychology Center Alan Gordon shares that there is a fundamental misunderstanding of chronic pain in the medical industry. Orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Hooman Melamed shares that they are taught about pain in medical school, but agrees there is definitely room for improvement.
HEALTH
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
jhu.edu

Healthy volunteers needed for research study on parkinsonism

Healthy individuals at least 40 years old are needed to participate in a research study at Johns Hopkins Green Spring Station in Lutherville, Md. Eligible individuals must be native English speakers, without any first- or second-degree relatives with parkinsonism, Alzheimer's disease (ALZ), or progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Participants will be...
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD
constructforstl.org

Article Examines The Causes and Consequences of Traumatic Brain Injuries

From Benefits Magazine: Awareness surrounding traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) has grown over the last decade. Dr. John S. Gaal, a longtime construction educator and Cal Beyer, a management consultant in the construction risk/insurance industry, explain that construction workers are among the employees at higher risk for these conditions and, there employee benefit funds, apprenticeship funds and employers should be aware of the risks and implications.
HEALTH
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH

