Daniel Tosh

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis had some special visitors stop by some iconic spots this weekend. Comedian Dave Chappelle swung by the Electric Fetus to pick up some vinyl, and of course, went straight for Prince's "Welcome 2 America" album. The photo, posted to Instagram, was taken by photographer Mathieu Bitton, who has been working with Chappelle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathieu Bitton (@candytman) Chappelle also swung by the Lotus restaurant in Loring Park for a special meal. Pop singer Justin Bieber was there, too. Chappelle was at Target Center taping a Netflix special this weekend. Bieber reportedly performed during the show. WCCO's Reg Chapman can confirm the pictures are real, since he met Bieber and took a picture. Kanye, Bieber, Chappelle, @RegChapman – quite a weekend for spotting celebs in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/4Rd3e253fr — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) November 8, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO