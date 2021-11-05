Transhealth Northampton hits 500 patient milestone

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An independent trans-led healthcare center hit its 500 patient milestone two months faster than planned.

Transhealth Northampton had it’s initial launch six months ago on May 4th, and they are excited to announce this achievement, “We are excited to see proof that we are serving a deep and widespread need for gender-affirming care in the area,” said Dallas Ducar, Transhealth Northampton’s CEO. “We look forward to continued expansion to serve more families in our community.” Transhealth vision is to create healthcare center that advances research, education, and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ and gender diverse community.

Transhealth has provided patients of all ages with a host of clinical and non-clinical services such as adult care, gender-affirming hormonal care, mental health care, pediatric care, and even online resources for support. “We had this dream to create a gender-affirming healthcare center for and by the trans community,” said Ducar. “We’re making this dream a reality for our team, but more importantly making it a reality for our community.”

Courtesy: Transhealth Northampton

The health care center wants residents to know about the wide range or services provided for everyone, including pediatric services. “Some families come to us with a child who has been affirmed for years and now they need a provider who understands medical transition. Other families come in because they aren’t sure what to do — they love their children but need information. We also take care of children and siblings of transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse people,” said Pediatrician and Clinical Director Andrew Cronyn, MD, FAAP.

Transhealth Northampton is working to expand its community support and engagement efforts to connect with trans and gender-diverse residents in western Massachusetts and create a community. “We plan on hosting activities like peer support groups and even a weekly community theater group for trans and gender-diverse youth in the area. Community engagement is complementary to the clinical services we provide to patients and their families,” said Mia Lauer, Transhealth Northampton’s Community Engagement Specialist.

