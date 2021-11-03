Sights and Sounds: Remote Lake at Walton Marsh
In today’s Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan, photojournalist Jacob Johnson takes us to a remote lake at Walton Marsh.
In today’s Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan, photojournalist Jacob Johnson takes us to a remote lake at Walton Marsh.
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.https://www.9and10news.com
Comments / 0