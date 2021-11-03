DUNCAN/God’s law vs. human tradition: Part IV

Ah, there’s nothing like a relaxing morning with a cup of coffee and a nice warm cat on my lap. My cat, Gladys has been spending mornings with me for years. She’s a creature of routine. So am I. My Bibles, devotional books, and laptop have enough Gladys hairs stuck in them to build a new cat. She’s my friend. She’s also on my lap right now, draped across my arms, making typing slightly more difficult, but I don’t mind. Just yesterday a memory popped up on my Facebook timeline. A few years ago, my dear friend Gladys came down with a bad case of fleas. She’s an indoor cat. She never goes outdoors. We have no other indoor pets. Where and how she got such a terrible infestation, we’ll never know.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO