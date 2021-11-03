How to Make Anxiety Work for You

Mental health charities have praised a minister for speaking openly about his experience with agoraphobia, emphasising the importance of public figures normalising the subject.Simon Clarke, chief secretary to the Treasury, said his agoraphobia “prevents me from being comfortable in some open spaces” and he would therefore not take part in the traditional pre-budget photo with the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak.Rosie Weatherley, from the mental health charity Mind, and Mark Winstantley, from Rethink Mental Illness, applauded Clarke for “leading by example” and told the Guardian he is helping to “tackle the stigma”.In 2019, pop star Robbie Williams came forward to discuss the...
Comments / 0