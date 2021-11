A pair of teams from the Atlantic Division take the ice in search of a victory in the Sunshine State. The Boston Bruins are on the road as they make the trip to face the Florida Panthers Wednesday night. Boston comes in off a 4-3 home victory Sunday afternoon in their most recent contest. Florida knocked off Arizona 5-3 at home Monday night in their most recent game to keep rolling in the early going. The teams have split the last 10 meetings with the Bruins claiming the last two contests. That includes a 2-1 overtime victory on the road in the most recent meeting between the teams back on March 5, 2020.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO