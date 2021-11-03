7 industry leaders share strengths your Gen-X staff add to the workplace

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 – The Workplace Coach is offering 50% savings on its Certified Leader Coach® leadership training program during the month of November. The discount ties into the firm’s November social media campaign, which features tips and advice for those who are new to leadership. “We tell our leadership clients that expressing appreciation regularly to employees, team members and partners is an essential leadership skill. The November discount is our way of expressing our own gratitude during Thanksgiving month,” said Dr. Mickey Parsons, founder of The Workplace Coach, an award-winning executive and leadership development coaching firm. The 50% discount, offered in partnership with First Sun EAP, is available on the self-study portion of Certified Leader Coach (CLC). CLC is a proprietary program that equips leaders, aspiring leaders and managers to use coaching skills to develop, engage and motivate their teams. 5 TIPS FOR TRANSITIONING INTO LEADERSHIP Throughout November The Workplace Coach is focusing its social media messaging on how to transition successfully into leadership. Here are its top five tips for new leaders: 1. Get support. Ask your employer to provide coaching, mentoring or training. If support is not forthcoming, take the initiative. Seek out a mentor or coach on your own. Whatever you do, don’t go it alone. 2. Focus on building strong workplace relationships. Create trust by recognizing team members’ contributions and be transparent about your own shortcomings. 3. Give positive feedback to team members frequently and in a way that encourages them to build on their strengths. 4. Be willing to tackle tough conversations, including conflicts. Focus on creating an environment that allows disagreement, as productive conflict is key both to collaboration and innovation. 5. Learn to delegate. Your new job has big demands. Don’t even think of trying to do everything yourself. LEARNING TO LEAD OTHERS “Individuals who have been promoted into their first leadership or management role often feel at a complete loss, especially when it comes to managing former colleagues who now report to them. Unfortunately, upper management rarely provides resources and support to new leaders and managers,” Parsons said. The Certified Leader Coach program is designed to fill this gap. CLC teaches tools for the skillful handling of some of the toughest challenges faced by new leaders. Such challenges typically include: managing difficult conversations, delegating effectively, dealing with conflict, addressing performance issues and giving meaningful feedback. “Warren Buffet says that investing in communication skills, leadership capacity and relationship building is key to success. We believe CLC helps you do all three,” Parsons said. ADDRESSING A CRITICAL NEED Businesses everywhere are struggling to attract and retain staff. Capable, caring managers who focus on developing and leading others are key to an organization’s ability to hire and keep good staff. New leaders have an opportunity to make themselves indispensable to their organizations by developing the skills and mindset to lead others successfully. Those who do so pave the way for their own continued advancement. Are you ready to excel as a people leader? Take advantage of the 50% savings on CLC in November. Ask your employer to enroll you in the Certified Leader Coach online training program today. Or support your own success by enrolling yourself! If you don’t want to go it alone, The Workplace Coach has the leadership development tools and support you need to succeed.

