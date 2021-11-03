CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 industry leaders share strengths your Gen-X staff add to the workplace

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Sandwiched between baby boomers and millennials, Generation X comprises individuals born between the mid-1960s and early 1980s. Many in this generation are in the prime years of their careers, and they can bring...

bizjournals

Gap Inc. adds digital marketing leader to board of directors

Gap Inc. has appointed global consumer, data and digital marketing leader Lisa Donohue to its board of directors. Donohue is the former CEO of Publicis Spine, the data and technology arm of French multinational advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe. She also served as chief executive of marketing agency...
bizjournals

Emergence Capital's first female VC learned a powerful lesson about the funding gap for female founders

Lotti Siniscalco learned some important lessons during the Covid-19 pandemic about disparities female founders and professionals face. The Silicon Valley Business Journal recognizes the philanthropic efforts of Silicon Valley by its businesses and nonprofits with our annual Corporate Philanthropy Awards. The Business Journal is looking for the most influential women...
morningbrew.com

Gen Z’s impact on the workplace

There’s a clear shift underway in the workforce by way of the straight-jean wearing, hair-parted-in-the-middle, TikToking young adults known as Gen Z. Born between 1997–2012 (by some definitions anyway), Gen Zers are entering the workforce during a time of tremendous change in Corporate America as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
CMSWire

The Key Challenges Facing Digital Workplace Leaders

Cybersecurity and data security remain top priorities for 67% of companies, and businesses plan to increase investments in connectivity (63%) and collaboration (49%) to enable their increasingly hybrid workplaces. Those are some of the findings for digital workplace leaders in Infosys’ 2021 global research report on the state of digital...
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Learn to Be a Leader With The Workplace Coach

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 – The Workplace Coach is offering 50% savings on its Certified Leader Coach® leadership training program during the month of November. The discount ties into the firm’s November social media campaign, which features tips and advice for those who are new to leadership. “We tell our leadership clients that expressing appreciation regularly to employees, team members and partners is an essential leadership skill. The November discount is our way of expressing our own gratitude during Thanksgiving month,” said Dr. Mickey Parsons, founder of The Workplace Coach, an award-winning executive and leadership development coaching firm. The 50% discount, offered in partnership with First Sun EAP, is available on the self-study portion of Certified Leader Coach (CLC). CLC is a proprietary program that equips leaders, aspiring leaders and managers to use coaching skills to develop, engage and motivate their teams. 5 TIPS FOR TRANSITIONING INTO LEADERSHIP Throughout November The Workplace Coach is focusing its social media messaging on how to transition successfully into leadership. Here are its top five tips for new leaders: 1. Get support. Ask your employer to provide coaching, mentoring or training. If support is not forthcoming, take the initiative. Seek out a mentor or coach on your own. Whatever you do, don’t go it alone. 2. Focus on building strong workplace relationships. Create trust by recognizing team members’ contributions and be transparent about your own shortcomings. 3. Give positive feedback to team members frequently and in a way that encourages them to build on their strengths. 4. Be willing to tackle tough conversations, including conflicts. Focus on creating an environment that allows disagreement, as productive conflict is key both to collaboration and innovation. 5. Learn to delegate. Your new job has big demands. Don’t even think of trying to do everything yourself. LEARNING TO LEAD OTHERS “Individuals who have been promoted into their first leadership or management role often feel at a complete loss, especially when it comes to managing former colleagues who now report to them. Unfortunately, upper management rarely provides resources and support to new leaders and managers,” Parsons said. The Certified Leader Coach program is designed to fill this gap. CLC teaches tools for the skillful handling of some of the toughest challenges faced by new leaders. Such challenges typically include: managing difficult conversations, delegating effectively, dealing with conflict, addressing performance issues and giving meaningful feedback. “Warren Buffet says that investing in communication skills, leadership capacity and relationship building is key to success. We believe CLC helps you do all three,” Parsons said. ADDRESSING A CRITICAL NEED Businesses everywhere are struggling to attract and retain staff. Capable, caring managers who focus on developing and leading others are key to an organization’s ability to hire and keep good staff. New leaders have an opportunity to make themselves indispensable to their organizations by developing the skills and mindset to lead others successfully. Those who do so pave the way for their own continued advancement. Are you ready to excel as a people leader? Take advantage of the 50% savings on CLC in November. Ask your employer to enroll you in the Certified Leader Coach online training program today. Or support your own success by enrolling yourself! If you don’t want to go it alone, The Workplace Coach has the leadership development tools and support you need to succeed.
Business Insider

6 skills to master as a leader in the hybrid workplace

This story requires our BI Prime membership. To read the full article, simply click here to claim your deal and get access to all exclusive Business Insider PRIME content. S&P500 Stocks: ALL 0-9 a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z.
TechRadar

How to recruit staff for your business

Staffing is a dark and mysterious art. Anyone can recruit, but nurturing your team, inspiring them and managing them in order to get the best out of them is a rare skill set. Bringing staff into your business is about strong, compassionate leadership. It’s also about sympathetic and intelligent people management, and knowing how to build and keep a happy, productive team.
constructforstl.org

Construction’s Career Crisis: Can the Industry Attract Millennials and Gen Z?

From ConstructionDive: Construction employment carries with it a perception that the work does not pay well or is more likely to be affected by an economic downturn than other fields. These fears are not entirely unfounded, said Priya Kapila, compensation practice leader at FMI Corp., a consulting and investment banking...
Inman.com

Splurge on your staff: Indie brokers share the importance of support

Independent broker-owners Jena Turner and Serena Lowden share the best way to budget and how investing in staff leads to a gold mine. Inman events are the best way to connect, learn and grow. Join us Oct. 26-28, for Inman Connect Las Vegas, in-person or virtually. Then, continue to gain insights, strategies and tactics to keep your business growing and make 2022 your best year ever with a full line-up of 2022 events! Save the dates and register now!
