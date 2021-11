Davenport, IA- Lawyers for the United Auto Workers are asking a judge to remove an injunction against striking workers outside a Deere & Co. plant in Davenport. The Des Moines Register reports that Attorneys filed a motion Monday in Scott County District Court to vacate an injunction put on the striking workers, such as limiting the number of picketers at each entrance to four, as well as banning fire barrels and lawn chairs.

