Black Friday clothing deals 2021: Best early fashion sales from Ugg, Asos, Nike, Liberty and more

With just four days to go, the countdown to Black Friday is nearing its end and there’s no better time to save across tech , fashion , toys , home appliances , beauty and plenty more. The biggest shopping event of the year sees all our favourite retailers slashing prices, from Amazon , Argos and Very to Currys PC World and John Lewis & Partners.

Boots and Superdrug were some of the first to launch their early Black Friday beauty sales , while AO has already dropped its home appliance offers. Very soon followed suit and now, Amazon , La Redoute, Asos, Calvin Klein, John Lewis and Liberty have dropped their early deals – so we’ve found the best fashion and clothing discounts to snap up right now.

While Black Friday often seems to be dominated by impressive savings on big-ticket tech products – from Apple AirPods to TVs – the event also sees stellar discounts across fashion and jewellery . Last year, participating labels and retailers included Asos , Zalando , Veja , H&M , Missoma , Rixo and many more.

As such, we’re expecting big things from the 2021 sale and IndyBest will be on hand throughout the event to curate a selection of the best savings and deals across the weekend – from accessories and shoes to outerwear and underwear .

Mango diamond quilted puffer jacket in cream: Was £49.99, now £39.95, Asos.com

Inspired by that jacket from The Frankie Shop, quilted jackets can be seen all over the high street (and your Instagram feeds) right now and are one of A/W 2021’s biggest trends. The lightweight style works as a great layering piece while they’re still padded enough to see you through autumn and spring, making them a great all-year-round wardrobe staple. This one from Mango currently has 20 per cent off thanks to Asos and features a collarless style, press-stud placket, a cream diamond design and flattering cropped fit.

Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace: Was £179, now £134.25, Missoma.com

Gold chains are no longer just a Nineties throwback – they’re a mainstream fashion essential. And Missoma, one of our favourite jewellery brands, has stepped up to the plate this Black Friday with 25 per cent off everything – even the coveted Lucy Williams and Harris Reed collections. Just sign up to the newsletter and use code “VIP25” at the checkout.

Calvin Klein 3 pack trunks: Was £41, now £26.84, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a reason why the Calvin Klein brand is so enduring with its underwear designed in classic styles for everyday use and comfort. Its men’s trunks are one of its most popular fits and you can save nearly 40 per cent on a pack of three in size XL, while discounts on other sizes vary a little more. Made from 95 per cent cotton and five per cent elastane, the low-rise trunks have the signature Klein logo waistband and are machine washable.

Sleeper party feather-trim pyjama set: Was £245, now £196, Libertylondon.com

If Sleeper’s coveted feather-trim pyjama set has been on your wish list for a while, now’s the time to take the plunge, as Liberty has slashed its price on the loungewear set by 20 per cent for Black Friday. Ourreviewer crowned Sleeper’s design the winner in our round-up of the best loungewear pieces , saying that this “ensemble is anything but dowdy, it feels decadent, chic and sparks so much joy”. They added that while the two-piece is a real investment, “not only can this set be worn at home, it’s also the perfect outfit for a day-to-night switch-up, when that’s back on the cards”.

Chuck 70 hi vintage white/green/amarillo: Was £85, now £39.99, Converse.com

Another one for you retro lovers, this 1970s-inspired take on the famous Chuck Taylor all star is one of our favourite finds. They may be better than half price, but they’re certain to score you serious style points for many years to come. In a crisp white with a pop of green, they’ll also work with any outfit, so you really will get your money’s worth.

Topshop sleeveless recycled cotton blend button up denim dress: Was £36, now £28.80, Asos.com

This Topshop dress has a vintage feel to it with its mid-blue denim and pinafore shape. The sleeveless design and crew neck makes it ideal for throwing over a turtleneck or t-shirt and pairing with chunky boots in winter, while its button-through front adds character. Part of Topshop at Asos’s responsible edit, it gets extra kudos for being made from recycled cotton.

Vans black sheep backpack: Was £28, now £19.60, Vans.co.uk

Calling all skater heads and indie kids, the Vans Black Friday sale is now live. And with 30 per cent off, this sherpa backpack takes the brand’s famous checkerboard design to a whole new level. As always, Vans has brought together the cute and the kitsch, resulting in a true stand-out piece.

Dr Martens 1460 bex patent leather ankle boots: Was £170, now £136, Laredoute.co.uk

An instantly recognisable boot for very good reason, this pair of Dr Martens in a patent finish are emblematic of the brand’s style with their ankle-grazing fit, black upper, eight-eyelet lace-up design and yellow stitching. In our round-up of the best women’s boots, we reviewed the leather finish Bex boots, with our tester saying: “The slightly chunkier sole of the Bex model gives them a contemporary feel that still retains the durability, comfort and looks of the classic pairs.” Thanks to La Redoute, you can save 25 per cent on the patent boots right now by inputting the code “NOVEMBER” at check out. Make sure to bookmark our Dr Martens Black Friday guide for all the latest deals and discounts.

Kitri Fonteyn blue gingham dress: Was £145, now £101.50, Kitristudio.com

While Black Friday is perfect for stocking up on winter staples, it’s also a great opportunity to invest in your summer wardrobe at a fraction of the normal cost. Over at Kitri, you can enjoy early access to the label’s sale and save 30 per cent site-wide by signing up to its newsletter and entering the code “BF2130” at check out. This lovely gingham blue dress earned a spot in our round-up of the best summer dresses , with our reviewer saying: “This is that one you’ll always turn to when you have nothing to wear.”

Converse outline logo pro blaze, kids: Was £40, now £19.99, Converse.com

This one’s for all the cool kids, from four to twelve years old. We all know how important a fresh pair of kicks can be and this colour block high top leather sneaker is one of our favourite Converse Black Friday bargains. Featuring a smartfoam sockliner for ultimate comfort, your little one is sure to be leading the playground fash pack all day long.

Stella McCartney Stella logo small faux leather shoulder bag: Was £570, now £456, Libertylondon.com

For those wanting to save on designer pieces, Liberty has discounted a host of pricey brands for Black Friday, from Toteme and Paul Smith to Stella McCartney. This small black bag from the latter label is crafted from the brand’s signature animal-free and cruelty-free leather, and is designed in a crescent silhouette that’s perfect for slinging over your shoulder or carrying in one hand. It also boasts a suede-effect lining, single slip pocket and secure top zip fastening. Save 20 per cent on the piece right now thanks to Liberty.

Rixo lucile, clover blue: Was £265, now £198.75, Rixo.co.uk

Take a look inside any fashion lovers wardrobe and we’re sure a Rixo dress will be somewhere in the mix. Known for its floral designs and bright colours, the much-loved brand pieces aren’t hard to spot. But a saving of 25 per cent off is more of a rare occasion. Use code “TREAT25” to snag this dress and many more for less.

Ego Abby chunky cleated sole knee high biker boot, khaki green: Was £99.99, now £24.99, Ego.co.uk

You can save a whopping 74 per cent on this pair of boots from Ego right now in the fashion retailer’s huge early Black Friday sale. The chunky design boasts a cleated track sole, pull tabs and a knee-high length that will see you stomping into the colder months in style. The khaki colourway is perfect for winter, while it also comes in a versatile black and statement nude, too. And even better, when using the discount code “EXTRA20” the price drops to an even lower £19.99.

Calvin Klein leather biker jacket: Was £330, now £264, Calvinklein.com

Channel your inner T-bird thanks to 20 per cent off this Calvin Klein black leather jacket. Crafted from 100 per cent sheep leather with branded matte silver hardware, a discount on a piece like this is giving us chills... and they’re multiplying.

French Connection bilaz camo sequin dress: Was £180, now £144, Frenchconnection.com

There is a cracking selection of festive wear at French Connection, but it’s this super-sparkly number that instantly caught our eye. Adorned with sequins, this mini dress is sure to make you feel instantly party ready. And now it has 20 per cent off, so beat the crowds and get your fit sorted.

Radley Baylis road medium multiway grab bag: Was £219, now £109, Radley.co.uk

Black handbags are a wardrobe staple, and this Radley one is currently half price. Also available in ink blue, the grained leather finish has a mock-croc trim. There are three compartments: a zipped centre and two magnetic-fastening side sections. Twin grab handles and a removable cross-body strap promise to add fashionable functionality. Complete with a detachable Radley London dog, it comes in a branded dust bag, too.

Gap cable knit mockneck sweater: Was £59.95, now £29.97, Gap.co.uk

A firm favourite for basics, Gap is offering 50 per cent off everything for Black Friday. If your knitwear collection is in need of a refresh for winter, then this cable knit should do the trick. With its high-neck cut, it looks as though it’ll keep you warm when the temperatures really drop. We’re partial to an oversized, borrowed-from-the-boys look; if you are too, we’d recommend sizing up.

Havaianas women’s slim flip-flop, steel grey, 6/7 UK: Was £25, now £15.29, Amazon.co.uk

A good pair of flip flops can carry you through many a summer holiday and Havaianas is a big name in the business. With nearly 40 per cent knocked off the price of this pair, there’s no better time to buy. Designed to be water resistant with a canvas inner material and rubber sole, they’re also non slip and come in an array of fun colours.

Calvin Klein men’s jogger pyjama bottoms, black: Was £50, now £33.70, Amazon.co.uk

Loungewear had something of a renaissance during the pandemic and it looks like it’s here to stay. You can now enjoy 33 per cent off this pair of black Calvin Klein men’s joggers in an XL size that will fast become a wardrobe staple – whether lounging on the sofa or doing the weekly shop. Crafted from a cotton blend with an adjustable drawstring, they’ve been designed with comfort in mind.

Joules Kelly welly women’s wellington boot: Was £44.95, now £28.76, Amazon.co.uk

The similar Molly printed wellies (£24.95, Joules.com ) were also featured in our round-up of the best women’s wellies with our tester praising them as feeling “both incredibly comfortable and wonderfully stable, thanks largely to a chunky, tyre-like tread which provided unbeatable grip in wet, muddy conditions.” Fully lined and with a wider fit, they’re designed with comfort in mind and will be your best companion when the weather turns soggy.

Converse archive short: Was £42, now £15.99, Converse.com

At 60 per cent off, these retro shorts are quite the bargain. But you better hope your maths is good, as Converse has added in a two-step discount process if you’re after the best deals. All Black Friday items have had a great price cut, and then have been further reduced by 20 per cent at the checkout, so don’t let the initial price fool you. But this extra cost cut is only live online until 28 November, so if you’re looking for a throwback fit there is a time crunch.

Nike NSW hooded jacket, curve, olive: Was £90, now £60, Very.co.uk

The trend for puffer jackets shows no signs of waning so make sure you pick up this Nike hooded jacket from Very and save £30 on the piece right now. The relaxed fit is perfect for casual wear while the water-resistant fabric, insulation and fleece cuffs ensure you’re kept warm during winter. And with the addition of Nike Therma trapping your body heat, you’ll keep cool and dry. A full zip fastening secures the fit while there are also two handy side zip pockets and a fixed hood with drawstring ties. The olive colourway is also bang on trend.

Edge of Ember kismet charm necklace: Was £125, now £94, Edgeofember.com

Edge of Ember, the sustainable jewellery brand that’s one of Meghan Markle’s favourites, is offering 25 per cent off its entire collection for Black Friday – and it’s the label’s only sale of the year. If you’re really looking to tap into Markle’s style, why not pick up this kismet charm necklace that she’s often been spotted in. The square pendant is decorated with the lucky number seven and a four-leaf clover, while its minimalist design is perfect for everyday wear.

Ted Baker Tiliana tiered ruffle midi dress, orange coral: Was £229, now £114, Johnlewis.com

With its around-the-back bow fastening and tiered ruching, this coral beauty from Ted Baker is an absolute delight. Throw it on for your festive soirees, or if you’re already counting the days till summer, perhaps the first garden party of the new year? Perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your wardrobe, it’s now less than half price.

Calvin Klein milano jersey logo waistband leggings: Was £65, now £52, Calvinklein.co.uk

A good pair of black leggings will be the foundation of a winter wardrobe for many years to come, and these punto milano jersey leggings are a great option with 20 per cent off. Made from sustainable viscose, nylon and recycled elastane, they’re also ideal for anyone trying to build a more environmentally friendly closet.

Astrid & Miyu rose charm hoops in gold: Was £59, now £44.25, Astridandmiyu.com

A classic gold hoop earring with a difference, this Astrid & Miyu set comes with rope charms for extra detailing. It’s removable, too, so you can customise your bling day-to-day, and as the hoops are made from gold-plated brass, you can enjoy the shine for longer. The best news? There’s currently 25 per cent off site-wide at Astrid & Miyu, meaning you can snap up these earrings for under £50.

Pour Moi rewind underwired bra, black cobalt: Was £26, now £18.20, Pourmoi.co.uk

Stocking a vast selection of different underwear styles for all shapes, sizes and curves, Pour Moi earned a spot in our guide to the best plus-size lingerie shops . The brand launched its early Black Friday sale on 9 November with up 40 per cent off nightwear, clothing and underwear lines, meaning you can now save 30 per cent on its rewind underwired bra which our reviewer praised as “comfortable and flattering.” “The bra cups your boobs and provides support around your back without the bulge,” they added. With its layered look and black cobalt colourway, as well as blue ribbons on each strap, we love its aesthetic too.

Tommy Hilfiger sunglasses: Was £89, now £60, Amazon.co.uk

Add some effortless style to your look and soak up the sun with these Tommy Hilfiger aviators, currently reduced by 35 per cent courtesy of Amazon. Crafted from metal, the timeless style has a retroprofile with an oversized round frame, matt black lenses, bridge and the Tommy Hilfiger signature branding. Whether shielding from the summer sun or warding off winter brightness, the unisex designer pair is an all-year-round must have.

Raid Neville Chelsea ankle boots: Was £46, now £36, Very.co.uk

Stomp into winter in style with these Raid Chelsea boots that are bang on trend with their chunky track sole and high on the leg fit. The perspex cleated, low block heel is perfect for adding some extra height without the discomfort of heels while the black colourway will go with almost everything in your wardrobe.

La Redoute cotton mix V-neck shirt with short sleeves: Was £30, now £16.50, Laredoute.co.uk

For £16.50, this cutesy shirt from La Redoute is a steal. The simple silhouette contrasts with the oversized Peter Pan collar, buttons and balloon sleeves. The short elbow-length sleeves means it will also be great for layering under V-neck jumpers with the statement collar poking out, or tucked into jeans for a laid-back look. Made from 90 per cent cotton, it will be soft to touch and breathable all year round.

Monica Vinader signature thin bangle: Was £250, now £175, Monicavinader.com

Monica Vinader is offering a discount of 25 per cent site-wide, or 30 per cent for products over £150. Stack up your arm candy with this slimline bangle, available in sterling silver, 18ct gold vermeil or 18ct rose-plated gold vermeil. Complimentary engraving can also be added for a personalised touch. Made from 100 per cent recycled metals, shop small, medium or large, depending on your preference.

Wrangler men’s regular fit darkstone jeans: Was £37.99, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

No man’s wardrobe is complete without a pair of straight leg denim jeans, and this pair from Wrangler are a timeless take. Sitting at the waist, and regular on the thigh with a straight leg cut, they’re a staple that you’ll want to turn to time and time again. Made from 99 per cent cotton and one per cent elastane, the pair are machine washable and come in an array of shades. Amazon is now offering the black pair for only £25 and, although offers vary depending on size, you can’t go wrong.

Crocs unisex baya clog: Was £35.99, now £16.18, Amazon.co.uk

These shoes have nostalgia written all over them. If you thought Crocs had peaked during the Noughties, you’re wrong: they’ve been making a steady comeback and, while it’s a love or hate scenario, it seems like they’re here to stay. In our Crocs shopping guide our reviewer said Crocs are “comfortable, lightweight and breathable” and that “thanks to the material, they’ll mould to your feet”. For those of us who are still unsure about the trend, this discounted pair offers the perfect opportunity to try and get on board.

Ugg kids’ tillee boot, chestnut: Was £80, now £52, Amazon.co.uk

Shoes don’t get much comfier than Uggs, making them a great choice for little feet. This unisex pair are reduced by 35 per cent right now and are crafted with an outer suede material and leather inner. To keep kids’ feet toasty, there’s a shearling lining, while the star-patterned bows at the back add cute detailing.

River Island shirred collared check dress, rust: Was £42, now £34, Very.co.uk

This River Island dress screams autumn and will fast become a wardrobe staple during the colder months. The rust-hued check design is contrasted with the black Peter Pan collar that would look great poking out of a jumper thrown over the top. Meanwhile, the midi-length and long-sleeved dress is given a nice silhouette with the cinched in waist.

New Balance men’s 574 core sneaker, black: Was £75, now £41.20 Amazon.co.uk

Worn by models in London, dads in Ohio and now by you – Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to snap up a pair of New Balance trainers. This pair of men’s 574v2 shoes are reduced by more than 30 per cent right now (depending on which size you choose) and are designed in the classic New Balance style. Slightly retro-looking with a suede/mesh outer material, they have a wedge heel type with a lace-up closure.

What is Black Friday?

Originating in the US, Black Friday was traditionally a one-day in-store event taking place the day after Thanksgiving Day, with the sales marking the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Amazon first brought Black Friday to Britain in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2013 that the event gained momentum in the UK, when Asda introduced the first in-store sale, which had people flocking to their nearest branch to take advantage of the discounts. The huge success of Asda’s event led to many other retailers introducing both in-store and online deals.

Retailers have since kicked off the sale earlier and earlier – and some of our favourite deals so far are from Amazon , John Lewis & Partners , Asos, Rixo and Calvin Klein, to name only a few.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

Black Friday shopping dates back to 1952 in the US, when retailers in Philadelphia discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic congestion the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when coverage captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs , toys and tech .

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, with deals dropping throughout the whole weekend. It concludes on 29 November, which is also known as Cyber Monday.

But, as you can see from the great selection of early deals above, many retailers have already kicked off the bargain bonanza.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and it is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because pre-Christmas online shopping normally peaks on this day.

Some retailers continue to slash prices throughout the Monday, so it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday , the IndyBest team will be curating the most impressive discounts across tech , beauty , fashion , home appliances , toys , TVs and more in our handy guides.

We’ll also be handpicking deals from retailers including Currys PC World , Amazon , Very and John Lewis & Partners , so make sure you keep checking back during the sale.

Unlike last year, deals should be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shops too.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big-name retailers, from Amazon , John Lewis & Partners and Currys PC World to Very , Next and Argos . This makes shopping on the day easier and quicker. If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes. It’s always good to download the apps of your favourite shops and follow them on socials, too.

As with any sales event, we’d suggest refining your shopping list beforehand, as well as always checking the RRP, so you know it’s a real deal.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re buying online, ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here .

If you’re buying large appliances or items of furniture, don’t forget to measure up your space, and the dimensions of the entrance and doorways, too.

Tips for shopping Black Friday 2021 fashion deals

Fashion is one of the most saturated areas during Black Friday, with a huge number of retailers and labels participating, from Asos , & Other Stories , Nike and Reformation to jewellery brands including Missoma , Monica Vinader and Astrid & Miyu .

To help you navigate the myriad deals, IndyBest will be handpicking the very best offers throughout the weekend to bring you curated guides. One of the best preparations you can do in the lead up to the event is to refine your shopping list to ensure you only snap up deals you actually want.

We’d also recommend signing up for accounts with your favourite brands so you can check out with items quicker during Black Friday and not miss out. With an account, you can also register for email notifications so you’re in the know about upcoming deals.

Most retailers also allow you to create wish lists of items so when the discounts drop, you can add them to your basket and check out even faster. Lastly, it’s always good to check the RRP prices of items, so you know if it’s a worthwhile discount or not.

The best Cyber Monday fashion deals

There were plenty of great deals on some of our favourite brands last Black Friday weekend, with many lasting all the way through until Cyber Monday.

And the high street brands didn’t disappoint, with H&M offering up to 50 per cent off selected items on Cyber Monday – an impressive jump from its 20 per cent off sale on Black Friday. Just one of the items that caught our eye was a modal-blend check midi dress (£17, Hm.com ), which was reduced down to just £13.99. In the lead up to the big day, H&M are offering up to 50 per cent off across its site, meaning you can pick up this oversized jacket (Was £34.99, now £19, Hm.com ) in a lovely blue hue for just £19. We were impressed with the beige version that earned a spot in our round-up of the best oversized blazers.

Despite already offering 70 per cent off everything on Black Friday, Asos offered an extra 20 per cent off on Cyber Monday, with Grenson Nanette’s designer leather biker boots reduced by £30 (£310, Asos.com ). The retailer’s landing page is already live and preparations are underway for discounts on more than 850 brands. In the meantime, Asos has plenty of deals to shop in the lead up to the big event; take for example this corset detail light grey jacket (Was £40, now £24, Asos.com ) that’s currently 40 per cent off.

Farfetch, which is home to designer labels such Ganni, offered a whopping 92 per cent off the brand’s luxe silk leopard print dress. We also saw more than half price savings at Net-a-Porter with this Galvan satin halterneck mini dress (£675, Net-a-Porter.com ) reduced down to £337.50.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

At IndyBest, we’ll be rounding up the best deals and discounts throughout the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so make sure you bookmark this page so you’re always in the know.

For all the information on the best discounts across participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale, and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend .

