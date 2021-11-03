IDPH Adopts CDC Recommendations For Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11
Pediatricians, local health departments, pharmacies, and health care providers will offer Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation for children ages 5 through 11 years to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement comes following the U.S. Food...www.effinghamradio.com
