CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Katherine Ryan criticises fans for accusing her of covering up daughter’s ‘black eyes’ in Halloween photo

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcqsF_0cmdngG100

Katherine Ryan has expressed regret over posting a photo of her daughter due to the replies she received from her followers.

On Halloween, the comedian shared a photo with her husband Bobby Kootstra, daughter Violet and baby son Frederick dressed up as characters from Pixar film The Incredible s.

However, Ryan, 38, revealed on the latest episode of her podcast T elling Everybody Everything that she received “so many messages” asking her if Violet’s eye mask – which was a part of the costume – was covering up “two black eyes”.

“I don’t put many pictures of her on social media but she’s at the age now where she’s asking why that is,” Ryan said, adding: “She thinks it’s quite weird.”

Ryan continued: “I did share this photo, and I regretted it almost immediately. I had so many messages.”

She explained that people were asking why Violet “had two black eyes”, which she described as a “fair question – unless it’s Hallo-f***ing-ween”.

While acknowledging it’s “fair enough to ask the question once,” Ryan said she then received lots of “follow up” comments from people saying: “I don’t actually think that is make up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zHV9_0cmdngG100

She continued: “Then it turns into the DMs. I get lots of private messages – ‘Tell us really what happened to Violet’s eyes?’

“Do you think I would have some nefarious intent towards my daughter, give her black eyes for some reason, or she fell and got black eyes, and I tried to cover them up poorly with an Amazon Incredibles mask, and then decide to post receipts?

She said: “If you think that is the case, and Violet is injured and I’m hiding it, don’t DM me about it – call the police. Ask for help.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 13, Is Almost As Tall As Her Dad Cash Warren In New Halloween Photo

Jessica Alba shared a sweet Halloween family photo on Monday, with her 13-year-old daughter Honor looking all grown up!. Jessica Alba‘s daughter Honor is almost as tall as dad! The 13-year-old made an appearance on her mom’s Instagram on Monday, Nov. 1 as the family posed for the Halloween holiday. The group looked cuter than ever dressed up as lions while Honor, who celebrated her 13th birthday this past June, stood next to dad Cash Warren, 42, looking like a grown up teen.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Katherine Ryan praises her time working at Hooters: ‘It’s not like I was misbehaving’

Katherine Ryan has praised her time working at Hooters in a new interview, defending herself from possible criticism.The comedian was employed at the sports bar after moving to Toronto for university.In a new interview with The Observer, Ryan said she “thought it was fascinating to hold that position as a young woman”.“I know in retrospect it’s maybe not the most aspirational thing that you can do, because it is positioning yourself as being for decoration, which is not ideal,” she said, referencing the tight-fitting uniforms required for female employee. “But I was always a student of what I was...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Hilary Duff claps back at mum-shamers who criticised her for piercing daughter's ears

Hilary Duff took to social media this week to preemptively call out trolls who plan on criticising her decision to pierce her daughter's ears. The 34-year-old, who welcomed her third child earlier this year, shared a photo of baby Mae to her Instagram Story, showing off her newly pierced ears. She captioned the post: "Yes! I pierced her ears today. Can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser... again. Lesss [sic] go."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

See what Bindi Irwin's baby daughter wore for her 1st Halloween

Bindi Irwin and her brood dressed up as hippies for Halloween — and their costumes are to tie-die for!. “Peace, love and koala hugs,” Irwin wrote on Instagram. “Wishing you a groovy Halloween from our family to yours.”. In the picture that was taken at the Australia Zoo, Irwin, 23...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Ryan
Insider

Anna Faris trends on Twitter as fans show support for her after Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him a 'healthy daughter'

Chris Pratt praised Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" on Instagram. In response, his ex-wife Anna Faris' name trended on Twitter. Because the former couple's son has had health challenges, many considered Pratt's post insensitive. Anna Faris' name trended online Thursday evening in response to her ex-husband Chris...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Leah Messer’s Daughter Aleeah, 11, Towers Over Her In Sweet Family Photo

Leah Messer shared a new family photo with her daughters — and Aleeah towers over her now. See the sweet snapshot. Leah Messer’s daughter Aleeah, 11, is so much taller than her in a new family photo. The 29-year-old star of Teen Mom 2 shared a snapshot of her with her girls, including Aliannah, 11, and Adalynn, 8, at a baby shower on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 8. The Messer girls all coordinate in autumnal brown ensembles, with Aleeah towering several inches above her mother.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Black Eyes
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

334K+
Followers
133K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy