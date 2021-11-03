CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pakistan utility stores hike ghee, cooking oil prices after Imran Khan announces 'relief package'

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): The Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan on Wednesday hiked the price of ghee and cooking oil just after Imran Khan announced a Rs 120-billion "relief package" for the most vulnerable segments of the population, local media reported. Citing the notification issued in this regard,...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Imran Khan is crushing the poor’: anger rises as inflation grips Pakistan

On Friday night, 27-year-old Asadullah, who sold old shoes on a cart, set himself on fire in the Pakistani city of Karachi. Ghani, a relative, blamed the state of an economy where rampant inflation is hitting those least able to cope. In comments to local media, he said Asadullah used to get calls from his wife and parents asking him for money, but he could not afford to pay the rent and meet his own expenses and sending money back home was no longer possible.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pakistan announces 1-month cease-fire with Pakistani Taliban

Pakistani authorities Monday announced a month-long cease-fire with a key militant group behind numerous attacks on security forces and civilians over the last 14 years.Government spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that the Taliban government in Afghanistan helped facilitate the cease-fire between the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. In a statement, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani confirmed the cease-fire beginning Nov. 9 will remain in place until Dec. 9, during which both sides will form a committee to continue talks. He said both sides will adhere to the cease-fire.The agreement was reached amid ongoing peace...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Person
Imran Khan
clevelandstar.com

Pakistan opposition alliance to march against Imran Khan over inflation

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has said it will undertake a long march from Lahore to Islamabad against Imran Khan-led government over inflation in the country. The News International reported that the decision was made in the PDM virtual meeting by its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman....
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

Pakistan: Advocate challenges 'illegal' fuel price hike in Lahore court

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): An advocate from Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday challenged the federal government's recent hike in petrol prices in the High Court and called it "illegal". The increase in fuel prices was never approved by the cabinet which makes it unconstitutional, Samaa TV reported citing the petition.
WORLD
houstonmirror.com

Pak opposition raises questions over Imran Khan's relief package

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief package and said that she rejects the latest increase in the prices of petroleum products, local media reported. Rehman questioned how a relief package that amounts to just Rs...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

Pak: Imran Khan govt again plans to increase petroleum prices

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has again expressed the intention to increase the petroleum development levy on petroleum products in the coming days amid condemnation by the Opposition parties after a recent hike in prices of petroleum products. "The International Monetary Fund [IMF] has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Oil#Ghee#Ani#Geo News#Utility Stores#Pakistanis#Pml N
houstonmirror.com

Pak opposition slams Imran Khan govt over hike in petrol prices

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led ruling PTI government over hike in petroleum prices and said people are being crushed due to inflation, local media reported. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party warned of protests if the prices...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France rally

Pakistan said Monday it has lifted a ban on a radical Islamist party behind a violent anti-France protest last month that triggered clashes with police, leaving six officers and four demonstrators dead. The development follows an agreement reached last week between the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan that the party would halt its march to Islamabad The march was called to demand the closure of the French Embassy in the Pakistani capital. The interior ministry lifted the ban late Sunday. TLP was outlawed a year ago amid violent rallies over the publications of caricatures...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new coronavirus cases and covid-19 hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
houstonmirror.com

Turkish nuts firm eyes business expansion in China through 4th CIIE

ANKARA, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- As the newcomer to the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the leading Turkish company Unal Dried Nuts is aspiring to make the most of it. Scheduled to run from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, the fourth CIIE is believed to enable the Turkish company to boost its sales and enlarge operations in a market growingly interested in healthy products.
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Danish companies eye lucrative opportunities at CIIE in Shanghai

COPENHAGEN, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Danish companies are present in record numbers at the ongoing 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, lured by the lucrative opportunities offered by the Chinese market. Danish exports to China have significantly increased in recent years, and according to Rasmus Prehn, Denmark's minister...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Intelligent Fencing Market Is Booming Worldwide with Arteco, SmartFence, Fenzgard

The Global Intelligent FencingMarket has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). Intelligent Fencing Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Intelligent Fencing industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Intelligent Fencing producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Intelligent Fencing Market covering extremely significant parameters.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Mobile Identity Wallet Market is Going to Boom with Folio Technologies, Ping Identity, Trulioo, IDEMIA

Global Mobile Identity Wallet Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Mobile Identity Wallet market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Mobile Identity Wallet market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy