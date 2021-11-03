CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

UP govt extends PM free ration scheme till Holi, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANi): On the occasion of 'Deepotsava' celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) will be extended till Holi. "Today is...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Concept of Ram Rajya is being realised in Vantangiya village: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for eight development projects in Vantangiya village of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the concept of 'Ram Rajya' was being realised in the village after being ignored for years. "The concept of...
INDIA
AFP

India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali

Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Adityanath
WEKU

Here's how India is celebrating Diwali

Hindus across the world are celebrating Diwali. The five-day festival of lights is one of the most popular holidays in India, and Thursday is the main day of festivities, when the faithful pray to the Hindu goddess of wealth. People celebrate Diwali by lighting little earthen oil lamps to mark...
INDIA
The Independent

Death of ‘forbidden’ pet dog at Indonesia resort puts spotlight on ‘halal tourism’

An incident where a dog was left to die inside a cabbage crate in Indonesia has sparked a debate on the meaning of “halal tourism.”On 23 October, a black canine named Canon had died after it was reportedly seized by local government officials from a resort in the Aceh province, off Sumatra island in a bid to comply with sharia law.In a viral social media video, a group of police officers can be seen chasing away the dog using a piece of wood. Another officer was seen hitting the dog with a branch of a tree. Ahmad Yani, the chief...
ANIMALS
AFP

Women plant mangroves to bolster India's cyclone defences

With India facing ever more powerful cyclones, women in the world's largest mangrove forest are planting thousands of saplings to help protect their coastal communities from climate change. And they also help buffer coastal communities from the cyclones that have coursed through the area. 
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Ration#Cm#Ayodhya#Department Of Tourism#Guinness World Records#Pmgkay#Ani
houstonmirror.com

Trapping and Mating Disruption Systems Market By Insect Type (Codling Moth, Peach Twig Borer, Greater Peachtree Borer) and By Product Type (Hand Applied Loops, Aerosol Device, Hand Applied Clips) - Forecast 2021-2031

With pest control and hygiene gaining greater significance, trapping and mating disruption systems market is witnessing more production of these systems for the end-use segments for achieving effective results and tackling with the increasing pests in the environment. Sales Outlook of Trapping and Mating Disruption Systems as per Fact.MR's Market...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
houstonmirror.com

Bucket Elevators Market By Type (Centrifugal Discharge Elevator, Continuous Discharge Elevator, Positive Discharge Elevator) and By Application (Agriculture Industry, Power Plant Pulp and Paper Mills) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Bucket Elevators Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The demand for bucket elevators experienced a major fall in 2020 on account ofCovid-19...
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

LiDAR Market to Reap Excessive Revenues through 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages LiDAR Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) is an active, remote sensing and distance mapping technology. Over the past decade the technology has become synonymous with 3D scanning and sensing using sensors.The robust capabilities of 3D-LiDAR in enabling wide area scanning with unparalleled accuracy has made its usage popular in robotics and autonomous vehicle systems.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Basmati Rice Market Expansion to be Persistent through 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Among different varieties of long-grain rice, basmati rice continues to capture the highest demand owing to its superior characteristics in terms of aroma and flavor. Major cultivation of basmati rice is concentrated in India and Pakistan whereas few other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia also cultivate basmati rice, though only for self-consumption.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Kiosk Wayfinder Software Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Nanonation, 3D Wayfinder, Magic Mirror, MetroClick

Global Kiosk Wayfinder Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Kiosk Wayfinder Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Kiosk Wayfinder Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Panoramic Reverse Systems Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion through 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages Panoramic Reverse Systems Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. The growing adoption of advanced technologies has led to the high adoption of advanced devices in various sectors including the automobile. Today, the automobile industry is proliferating with increasing number of vehicles purchased. This has led to the development of new devices which are integrated with panoramic reverse systems that can ease the driving process thereby reducing the number of accidents every day. One of the major problems faced while driving a vehicle is accidents caused by blind spots.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Frozen Corn Kernels Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | McCain, Green Giant, Birds eye, Huayuan Food

Global Frozen Corn Kernels Market Growth 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Frozen Corn Kernels market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Frozen Corn Kernels market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy