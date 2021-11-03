Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' enters Guinness World Records

Australia are looking to their top-order batting led by the explosive David Warner as well as Adam Zampa's bag of leg-spin tricks to get past a red-hot Pakistan in Thursday's second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup. The Aussies made their first semi-final of the tournament since 2012 with four wins and a better run-rate than South Africa. But they are up against an unbeaten Pakistan who stormed into the final four with five wins in the Super 12 stage including their first ever in the tournament against rivals India. Australia have won five 50-over World Cup crowns, including three in a row, but still await a T20 world title in six attempts.

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO