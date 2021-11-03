Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' enters Guinness World Records

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the city of Ayodhya will be the biggest spiritual tourism spot in the world by 2030, adding that the Ram Mandir will be constructed soon and will increase tourism possibilities in the state.
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
Hindus across the world are celebrating Diwali. The five-day festival of lights is one of the most popular holidays in India, and Thursday is the main day of festivities, when the faithful pray to the Hindu goddess of wealth. People celebrate Diwali by lighting little earthen oil lamps to mark...
An incident where a dog was left to die inside a cabbage crate in Indonesia has sparked a debate on the meaning of “halal tourism.”On 23 October, a black canine named Canon had died after it was reportedly seized by local government officials from a resort in the Aceh province, off Sumatra island in a bid to comply with sharia law.In a viral social media video, a group of police officers can be seen chasing away the dog using a piece of wood. Another officer was seen hitting the dog with a branch of a tree. Ahmad Yani, the chief...
With India facing ever more powerful cyclones, women in the world's largest mangrove forest are planting thousands of saplings to help protect their coastal communities from climate change. And they also help buffer coastal communities from the cyclones that have coursed through the area.
Among different varieties of long-grain rice, basmati rice continues to capture the highest demand owing to its superior characteristics in terms of aroma and flavor. Major cultivation of basmati rice is concentrated in India and Pakistan whereas few other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia also cultivate basmati rice, though only for self-consumption.
New York [US], November 10 (ANI): United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid has met Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and discussed UN reform, vaccines, sustainable recovery from COVID-19 and Climate change. "Was good to meet with India's Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar...
Global Kiosk Wayfinder Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Kiosk Wayfinder Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Kiosk Wayfinder Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval invited security chiefs from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan representatives were not invited, while Pakistan and China declined to attend, with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week calling India a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan.“This is a time for close consultation among us,” Doval said in opening remarks...
Global Ethics and Compliance LMS Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Ethics and Compliance LMS market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Ethics and Compliance LMS market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Australia are looking to their top-order batting led by the explosive David Warner as well as Adam Zampa's bag of leg-spin tricks to get past a red-hot Pakistan in Thursday's second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup.
The Aussies made their first semi-final of the tournament since 2012 with four wins and a better run-rate than South Africa.
But they are up against an unbeaten Pakistan who stormed into the final four with five wins in the Super 12 stage including their first ever in the tournament against rivals India.
Australia have won five 50-over World Cup crowns, including three in a row, but still await a T20 world title in six attempts.
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led-government on Wednesday lit 12 lakh diyas on the occasion of 'Deepotsav 2021' and entered the Guinness Book of World Records once again. On the occasion of Deepotsav, out of 12 lakh diyas, 9,51,000 earthen lamps were...
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, preparations are in the final stage for the grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya. An attempt will be made to create a record by lighting 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) all over Ayodhya City.
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, preparations are in the final stage for the grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya. An attempt will be made to create a record by lighting 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) all over Ayodhya City.
Comments / 0