Courtney Love Says Kurt Cobain Would Be Proud Of How ‘Succession’ Used Nirvana’s ‘Rape Me’

Matt Cameron has opened up about his memories with Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl in a new interview. In an interview with the Seattle Today podcast, the former Soundgarden (and current Pearl Jam) drummer said, “We heard about this OK Hotel show with Nirvana – with Dave. I think it was his second or third show here in Seattle with Nirvana, maybe it was his first show, I don’t know. So anyway, we went to the alleyway behind the OK, knocked on the door and Krist [Novoselic] was there so he let us in.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO