Public Safety

29 registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60153 as of week ending Oct. 23

By West Cook News
West Cook News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently 29 registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60153 as of the week ending Oct. 23, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 60153 is home to 21 sexual predators and four children murderers. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry...

westcooknews.com

