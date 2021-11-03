CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U2 Release New Track ‘Your Song Saved My Life’

By Allison Rapp, Ryan Reed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U2 have released a new song, "Your Song Saved My Life." The piano ballad will appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming animated sequel Sing 2, which hits theaters on Christmas Day. You can hear the track below. Front man Bono will make his animated screen debut in the...

