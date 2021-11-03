ZIP Code 61748 houses two registered sex offenders as of week ending Oct. 30

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
A convicted murderer is entitled to the $50,000 in cash that a judge had designated for victim restitution, the Iowa Courts of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, James Farnsworth II was arrested by Mason City police in April 2012 for the stabbing death of Ian Decker. In the hours before the stabbing, Farnsworth’s […]
Q. Unfortunately, my son has serious mental health problems compounded with substance abuse struggles. In addition, his wife is incarcerated for the next few years on drug charges. We have been caring for their two small children for 18 months. Where do we stand as far as legal rights regarding our grandchildren?
Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Monday an update to current state law from the 1970s that allows consequences to be enforced on individual workers who refuse to comply with coronavirus-related mandates regarding vaccines, masks, and testing. In a statement, Pritzker argued that masks, vaccines, and testing requirements were...
Michael Thompson, a 47-year-old executive recruiter from Illinois, expects his former wife to take him to court over vaccinating their two children against Covid-19. For Sarah Stark, a 52-year-old divorced therapist from St. Charles, Illinois, approval of vaccines for children is a major relief.
RIVERSIDE, CA – Mandatory court fees are an increased burden in California courts, note criminal justice reformers, but Judge Eric Isaac reduced multiple fines for those accused of misdemeanor crimes late last Friday in Riverside County Superior Court. NOTE: The names used here are not the accused’s real names, per...
A teenager was kidnapped and managed to alert for help using a hand signal that she saw on TikTok. A sixteen year old girl was in a silver Toyota car when a driver saw her use hand signals. The signal in question was “to represent violence at home – I need help – domestic violence.”
There were two offenders convicted of crimes against persons released on parole near Illinois ZIP code 61704 during the third quarter of 2020, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the McLean County Times. The data shows both of the released offenders in 61704 were men. The younger...
Pittsburgh police would no longer be allowed to pull over drivers for secondary violations such as headlights or brake lights being burned out or license plates being improperly displayed, under legislation introduced Monday. The measure is meant to make traffic stops more “equitable and fair,” according to the legislation sponsored...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh police lieutenant is under internal investigation, accused of being connected to an anti-government group.
A Public Safety Department spokesperson confirms Lt. Philip Mercurio has been given an administrative assignment while the city investigates whether he signed up as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government group.
The Oath Keepers have been around for more than a decade but rose to national consciousness on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. To date, some 20 of its members have been indicted — four already convicted — as playing a central role in breaching the...
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released it’s annual Crime in South Carolina report. SLED chief Mark Keel in a statement released Monday said he’s concerned over the increase in violent crime
A new survey from research company Consumer Affairs says Pennsylvania is among the nation’s safest states. Consumer Affairs researchers released an updated study of the safest states in the U.S., with Pennsylvania coming in at number 14.
