ZIP Code 61748 houses two registered sex offenders as of week ending Oct. 30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh police lieutenant is under internal investigation, accused of being connected to an anti-government group. A Public Safety Department spokesperson confirms Lt. Philip Mercurio has been given an administrative assignment while the city investigates whether he signed up as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government group. The Oath Keepers have been around for more than a decade but rose to national consciousness on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. To date, some 20 of its members have been indicted — four already convicted — as playing a central role in breaching the...

1 DAY AGO