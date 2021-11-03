CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ZIP Code 61745 houses five registered sex offenders as of week ending Oct. 30

By McLean County Times
mcleancountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently five registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61745 as of the week ending Oct. 30, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 61745 is home...

mcleancountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
newstalk987.com

Former Police Officer Indicted on 14 Separate Charges Including Rape

A former police officer is indicted on 14 separate charges including rape. KPD Special Crimes Unit investigators were made aware of an incident involving 36 year-old Cassen Jackson-Garrison and a juvenile victim last month. Investigators were able to link Jackson-Garrison to at least two separate juvenile victims. A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Jackson-Garrison on multiple charges including sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Week Ending#Registered Sex Offenders#Zip Code
KLFY News 10

Man accused of abusing child for years in Louisiana

COVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 37-year-old Craig Cato is in trouble with the law. Cato was indicted by a grand jury in St. Tammany Parish. The 37-year-old man is facing “one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.” The indictment came down on October 20. According to the 22nd JDC District […]
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
crimevoice.com

Suspect Wanted for Violent Felonies in 3 Counties Arrested in Chico

Originally published as a City of Chico press release – “On October 29, 2021, at approximately 6:20 PM, detectives from the Chico Police Department Violence Suppression Unit observed MATHEW SPENCER (41) in front of a residence in the 400 block of Autumn Gold Drive, Chico. SPENCER was subject to (5)...
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Is She Teacher of the Year—or a Child Abuser?

On Wednesday, Caroline Melanie Lee was named teacher of the year by Darnell-Cookman Middle/High School in Duval County, Florida. Two days later, she was was arrested and charged with hitting a student in the face several times, The Florida Times-Union reports. Lee, 60, denies striking the child, saying she called the girl into her classroom to discuss an Instagram post she felt was threatening. But police said surveillance footage shows the student, who got a nose bleed, was holding her face as she left the classroom and walked straight to the guidance office to report she was hit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Police Arrest Minor Accused Of Selling New Street Drug Called ‘Paint’ At Citrus Heights School

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights police arrested a minor accused of selling a new street drug called “Paint,” a pill with psychedelic effects and known to be highly addictive, at a local high school. The arrest was announced Friday and police said the minor’s identity is not being released due to their age. Details on where and when the minor was arrested were also not released. According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, they were notified Tuesday by Mesa Verde High School officials that a student had sold the pill to several other students. The drug is said to sell for only $5 for a pill. Citrus Heights police said it encourages parents to talk with their children about the dangers of unknown substances. Paint is described as a clear pill capsule with red/brown dust. Investigators said the drug has already been sent to a crime lab to determine the exact contents of the pill.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
foxbaltimore.com

College student from Nigeria convicted of raping 11-year-old victim

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A jury convicted a college student from Nigeria of raping an 11-year-old victim in Carroll County during the summer of 2019. John Oluwdamilare Joseph was convicted on November 4, 2021, after a three-day trial. He was convicted on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and two counts of Second Degree Rape.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy