CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Head of the class

backroadsnews.com
 7 days ago

For most of agriculture fall is in the air. The temperatures are cooling, crops are...

www.backroadsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Islands Sounder

Food product development class

Submitted by Kate Mikulak, Agriculture Program Coordinator. WSU Extension is presenting “Introduction to Value-Added Food Product Development” on Dec. 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each day will focus on a different category of food products. You can attend one day or both days. Register today to...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
murfreesborotn.gov

Homeschool Swim Class

Students must be able to swim length of pool (25 yards) without touching the bottom and have basic knowledge of swim strokes. This class is designed for ages 8-16 and focuses on improving stamina and refining strokes.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Motley Fool

This Is the Worst Type of Real Estate to Invest in

It's difficult to accurately predict housing prices. The trick to real estate investing is to pick a good location and know the market. There's such a thing as being overleveraged. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), the online real estate marketplace, recently announced that it's shutting down its homebuying section, Zillow Offers....
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Of The Class
Entrepreneur

Is Dogness a Good Pet Stock to Own?

China-based pet products manufacturer Dogness Corporation (DOGZ) has attracted significant investor attention due to its potential to benefit from the growing demand for pet-tech items that improve health and quality...
PETS
SmartAsset

What Is a Pure Play Company?

Pure play stocks represent publicly traded companies that focus on a single line of business. While other companies may diversify their business operations, pure play companies focus on selling a single product or service. So what does this mean when … Continue reading → The post What Is a Pure Play Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Brands Can Lead on Home Bedding Sustainability with Eastman Naia™ Renew

How do you sleep at night? That’s a question from Eastman. The company has entered the growing home textiles market with Naia Renew cellulosic fiber and wanted to learn more to improve the quality of consumers’ sleep. But the question doesn’t just address the obvious comfort angle, where soft, breathable bedding yields better sleep. It also seeks to determine if consumers will “sleep better at night” knowing they purchased more sustainable bedding that is also healthy for the planet. To measure consumer attitudes and purchase behavior on home textiles and bedding, Eastman invested in a global consumer research study of 3,000 U.S., European...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
cycleworld.com

Hard Heads, Soft Heads, Hot Heads

From the beginning—and for many years after—motorcycle cylinders and heads were made from cast iron, cooling fins and all. This was a natural choice. After all, from 1840 on the railroad business had raised the casting of iron and steel to a high art, while aluminum was still a weird novelty metal. In addition, cast iron makes a durable wear surface against which pistons and rings work very well, and cast-iron heads are hard enough to reliably bear the pressure of intake and exhaust valves seating against them.
BICYCLES
Moultrie Observer

Class mimics photosynthesis

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Monica Causey's Accelerated Biology classes participated in a cell energy lab to explore the process of photosynthesis. Using dish detergent, baking soda, water, spinach leaves, and a heat lamp, students set up a lab to simulate photosynthesis. Working in small groups, students followed the lab procedures, collected...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy